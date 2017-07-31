

Downing FOUR VCT plc Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 31 March 31 March 2017 2016



pence pence



DSO B Share pool



Net asset value per DSO B Share 20.7 17.6



Net asset value per DSO C Share 0.1 0.1



Cumulative distributions 91.5 91.5



Adjusted for performance estimate (5.5) (4.8) ---------- --------- Total return per DSO B Share and DSO C Share 106.8 (1) 104.4 ---------- ---------



DSO D Share pool



Net asset value per DSO D Share 76.1 75.6



Cumulative distributions 25.0 20.0 ---------- --------- Total return per DSO D Share 101.1 (2) 95.6 ---------- ---------



DP67 Share pool



Net asset value per DP67 Share 66.1 60.4



Cumulative distributions (since original launch) 27.8 23.8 ---------- --------- Total return per DP67 Share 93.9 84.2 ---------- ---------



DP2011 General Share pool



Net asset value per DP2011 General Ordinary Share 15.0 75.1



Net asset value per DP2011 General A Share 31.2 5.9



Cumulative distributions (since original launch) 55.0 22.5 ---------- --------- Total return per DP2011 General Ordinary Share and 101.2 (3) 103.5 DP2011 General A Share ---------- ---------



DP2011 Structured Share pool



Net asset value per DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share 4.8 77.1



Net asset value per DP2011 Structured A Share 31.9 6.1



Cumulative distributions (since original launch) 65.0 22.5 ---------- --------- Total return per DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share and 101.7 (4) 105.7 DP2011 Structured A Share ---------- ---------



DP2011 Low Carbon Share pool



Net asset value per DP2011 Low Carbon Share 43.0 41.6



Cumulative distributions (since original launch) 73.9 73.9



Adjusted for performance estimate (2.5) - ---------- --------- Total return per DP2011 Low Carbon Share 114.4 (5) 115.5 ---------- ---------



Generalist Share pool



Net asset value per Generalist Share 99.9 N/A



Cumulative distributions per Generalist Share - N/A ---------- --------- Total return per Generalist Share 99.9 N/A ---------- ---------



Healthcare Share pool



Net asset value per Healthcare Share 99.7 N/A



Cumulative distributions per Healthcare Share - N/A ---------- --------- Total return per Healthcare Share 99.7 N/A ---------- ---------



(1) Based on Total Return levels at 31 March 2017, performance fees are expected to become due to management. These are estimated to be 5.5p per DSO B/DSO C Share. (2) At this stage in the share pools life there is no estimate for performance fees. (3) The total return to shareholders at 31 March 2017 is shown net of performance fees which are expected to become due to management. These are estimated to be 4.7p per DP2011 General Ordinary share. (4) The total return to shareholders at 31 March 2017 is shown net of performance fees which are expected to become due to management. These are estimated to be 4.8p per DP2011 Structured Ordinary share. (5) Based on Total Return levels at 31 March 2017, performance fees are expected to become due to management. These are estimated to be 2.5p per DP2011 Low Carbon Share.



CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Introduction I am pleased to present the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2017.



It has been a busy year for your Company as a number of the planned exit share pools continue to make progress in returning funds to investors as they move toward the end of their life. At the same time, the Company also launched fundraisings for two new 'evergreen' share classes, which have raised a significant level of new funds for investment.



Share pool review As at 31 March 2017 the Company has eight active share pools. A brief review of each is given below.



DSO B Share pool The DSO B Shares and C Shares were originally issued in 2010. The process of realising the portfolio is now approaching completion.



At the year end, the Net Asset Value ('NAV') of a combined holding of one DSO B Share and one DSO C Share stood at 20.8p, an increase of 3.1p (17.5%) over the year. Based on these values, it is estimated that there will be a performance incentive payable to members of the management team equivalent to 5.5p per B Share.



After providing for this incentive, the Total Return to Shareholders (NAV plus dividends paid to date less performance incentive) is estimated to be 106.8p for a holding of one DSO B Share and one DSO C Share (split 96.0p per DSO B Share and 10.8p per DSO C Share), compared to the cost for Shareholders who invested in the DSO B Share offer of 100.0p or 70.0p net of income tax relief.



The share pool now has four remaining investments with attributable value, each of which is in an active sales process. The Manager is optimistic that these sales will complete in the coming months and that the share pool will then be able to make a final distribution to B Shareholders.



A detailed review of the DSO B Share pool is presented in the Investment Manager's report.



DSO D Share pool The DSO D Shares were originally issued in 2012. The fifth anniversary of the close of the offer falls later this year, at which time the process of starting to unwind the investment portfolio will commence.



The DSO D Share NAV stood at 76.1p at the year end, an increase of 5.5p per share or 7.3% over the year after adjusting for the dividends of 5.0p per share paid in the year. Total Return now stands at 101.1p per share, compared to the cost for Shareholders who invested in the DSO D Share offer of 100.0p or 70.0p net of income tax relief.



The performance of the DSO D Share pool was held back in the initial years by disappointing performance from a small number of investments. Over the year, the share pool has been able to make some progress and the Manager believes that there are prospects for some further growth before the portfolio is realised and funds returned to investors.



A more detailed review of the DSO D Share pool is presented in the Investment Manager's Report.



DP67 Share pool The DP67 shares were originally issued in 2007, although many shareholders took advantage of the opportunity to participate in a Share Realisation and Reinvestment Scheme in 2013, which started a new 5-year holding period for those investors. The task of seeking to realise the DP67 share pool investments will therefore commence in 2018.



The DP67 Share NAV stood at 66.1p at the year end, an increase of 9.7p per share or 16.1% over the year after adjusting for the dividends paid of 4.0p per share. Total Return now stands at 93.9p per share, compared to the original cost for Shareholders who invested in 2007 of 100.0p or 70.0p net of income tax relief.



A more detailed review of the DP67 Share pool is presented in the Investment Manager's report.



DP2011 General Share pool The DP2011 General Shares were originally issued in 2011 and so the process of seeking to realise the investments has now commenced.



The NAV of a combined holding of one DP2011 General Ordinary Share and one DP2011 General A Share stood at 46.2p at the year end, a decrease of 2.3p per share or 2.8% for the year, after adjusting for the dividends paid of 32.5p per share. Total Return now stands at 101.2p per share, compared to the cost for Shareholders of 100.0p or 70.0p net of income tax relief. The share pool has a significant number of remaining investments, however most now have a path to exit. We expect to see a number of disposals in the coming months and anticipate that the task of realising the whole portfolio might be completed by the end of the year.



A more detailed review of the DP2011 General Share pool is presented in the Investment Manager's report.



DP2011 Structured Share pool The DP2011 Structured Shares were originally issued in 2011 and so the process of seeking to realise the investments has also now commenced.



The NAV of a combined holding of one DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share and one DP2011 Structured A Share stood at 36.7p at the year end, a decrease of 4.0p per share or 4.8% for the year, after adjusting for the dividends of 42.5p per share. Total Return now stands at 101.7p per share, compared to the cost for Shareholders 100.0p or 70.0p net of income tax relief.



As with the DP2011 General Share pool, there are still a significant number of remaining investments, but most are progressing plans for a sale. We anticipate that there will be several disposals in the coming months and believe that it is a realistic target for the Share pool to realise all the investments by the end of the year.



A more detailed review of the DP2011 Structured Share pool is presented in the Investment Manager's Report.



DP2011 Low Carbon Share pool The DP2011 Low Carbon Shares were originally issued in 2011. The process of realising the investments is now nearing completion.



The DP2011 Low Carbon Share pool NAV stood at 43.0p at the year end, an increase of 1.4p per share or 3.4% for the year. Based on the above values, total Shareholder proceeds are projected to trigger the hurdle levels at which a performance fee is paid to management. The performance fee is estimated to be 2.5p per DP2011 Low Carbon Share. After providing for such a fee, it is estimated that the final Total Return to Shareholders will be 114.4p, compared to the cost for Shareholders who invested in the DP2011 Low Carbon Share offer 100.0p or 70.0p net of income tax relief.



The Share pool has four remaining investments, all of which are part of sales processes. The Manager is hopeful that these transactions can be completed in the next two to three months, after which the share pool will make a final distribution.



A more detailed review of the DP2011 Low Carbon Share pool is presented in the Investment Manager's report.



Generalist and Healthcare Share pools In December 2016, the Company launched offers for subscription seeking to raise new funds for two new 'evergreen' share classes. The Generalist Share pool will invest in general growth opportunities, which is a good fit with the new VCT regulations introduced over the last two years. The Healthcare Share pool will invest in the life sciences sector. The Manager, Downing LLP, is being supported by Bioscience Managers Limited, an experienced investment manager in this sector, in investing these funds.



The Generalist and Healthcare offers have raised £30.0m and £7.7m respectively to date. As at 31 March 2017, £225,000 and £25,000 had been invested by the Generalist and Healthcare Share pools respectively. The task of investing the remaining funds is now underway and further investments will be covered in the next Half Yearly Report.



Dividends In the initial 5-year period of each planned exit share pool, the Company's usual policy is to pay annual dividends totalling at least 5p per share (on a twice-yearly basis). The target is at least 4p per annum for the DP67 Share pool.



In line with this policy, subject to approval at the forthcoming AGM, a dividend of 2.5p per DSO D Share and 2.0p per DP67 Share will be paid on 29 September 2017 to DSO D Shareholders and DP67 Shareholders respectively on the register at 1 September 2017.



Dividends from the other planned exit share pools will be declared as and when sufficient disposals have completed for a further payment to be made to Shareholders.



Board As I reported in the last Half Yearly Report, there were some Board changes during the year. In view of the fact that some of the original planned exit share pools have wound up and others are in the process, Mark Mathias and Robin Chamberlayne decided to retire as directors in December 2016. I would like to personally thank both Mark and Robin for their insightful and valuable contributions since the Company's launch as Downing Protected Opportunities VCT1 plc in 2009 and wish them every success in their other ventures.



Their departure leaves the Company with a Board comprising three non-executive directors, which the Directors have agreed is satisfactory for a Company of this size at the current time.



Share buybacks In the initial 5-year period of each share class, the Company operates a policy of buying in its own shares that become available in the market subject to regulatory restrictions and other factors such as availability of liquid funds. Any such purchases are undertaken at a price approximately equal to NAV i.e. at a nil discount. 80,473 DP67 Shares were purchased in the year to 31 March 2017.



Now that the DSO B Share pool and all of the DP2011 Share pools have commenced realisations to return funds to Shareholders, the Company no longer undertakes any further share buybacks in respect of the DSO B Shares, DSO C Shares, DP2011 General Ordinary Shares, DP2011 General A Shares, DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares, DP2011 Structured A Shares and DP2011 Low Carbon Shares. The Board believes it is fairer to all Shareholders to distribute proceeds from the investment realisations to all the above Shareholders by way of dividends, rather than setting aside sums to fund share buybacks.



The policy for buying in shares is still in operation for the DP67, Generalist and Healthcare Shares.



Annual General Meeting ('AGM') The Company's seventh AGM will be held at Fifth Floor, Ergon House, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2AL at 11.15 a.m. on 5 September 2017.



Three items of special business are proposed. The Board may, in due course, give consideration to a further offer for subscription for both the Generalist and Healthcare Shares. To give the Board flexibility and eliminate the costs of issuing a separate Shareholder circular, the Board is seeking Shareholder approval to give the Directors power to allot up to approximately £40M worth of Generalist Shares and £30M of Healthcare Shares and is also seeking to waive pre-emption right on those shares. The Directors will only proceed with such an offer if they consider that market conditions are supportive and it to be in the best interest of Shareholders. Resolutions 7 and 8 to be proposed at the AGM deal with these approvals.



Resolution 9 is a special resolution seeking to renew the authority to allow the Company to make market purchases of its shares.



Outlook I expect the coming year to be as busy as the last. A number of the planned exit share pools are expected to complete the return of funds to investors in the next 12 months.



The focus of the Manager will also be on investing the new funds in the new Generalist and Healthcare Share pools, which launched during the year. We expect to see a significant level of new investments made as these portfolios are created.



As these two processes progress the Company will gradually transform from being a collection of planned exit offerings, to a more mainstream generalist VCT. I look forward to reporting developments in the Half Yearly Report to 30 September 2017.



Lord Flight Chairman



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT- DSO B SHARE POOL



Introduction The DSO B Share pool has made good progress during the year in realising investments with six full exits completed. We are in the process of fulfilling realisation plans for the remainder four live investments in the portfolio, which had a value of £1.8m as at 31 March 2017.



Net asset value and results The NAV per DSO B Share at 31 March 2017 stood at 20.7p and per DSO C Share at 0.1p, a rise of 3.1p for a combined holding of one DSO B Share and one DSO C Share over the year after adjusting for dividends. Total Return (combined NAV plus cumulative dividends) stood at 106.8p for a combined holding, after taking account of the estimated performance incentive fee of 5.5p.



The return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year was £619,000 (2016: £1.3 million), comprising a revenue return of £59,000 (2016: £736,000) and a capital return of £560,000 (2016: £559,000).



Venture Capital investments Portfolio activity Six investments were fully exited during the year generating proceeds of £1.8m and a realised gain on opening valuations of £474,000.



The remaining investments have been revalued to reflect the expected proceeds from their respective exit processes, resulting in an overall gain of £20,000 in the year.



Realisation Plans There are exit plans in place for the remaining investments and the holdings in Westcountry Solar Solutions Limited, Avon Solar Energy Limited and Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs Limited are all in exit processes and we expect them to complete in the summer.



Outlook The timing of the remaining exits is difficult to estimate due to our reliance on third parties, however we envisage that the final DSO B Share pool dividend will be paid later in the year.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Movement Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Avon Solar Energy Limited 420 515 80 12.2%



Mosaic Spa & Health Clubs Limited* 692 441 (79) 10.5%



Westcountry Solar Solutions Limited 500 434 (66) 10.3%



Fenkle Street LLP** 154 362 85 8.6%



Future Biogas (Reepham Road) Limited 632 - - 0.0%



Quadrate Spa Limited* 276 - - 0.0% ------------------------------------------



2,674 1,752 20 41.6% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in hand 2,475 58.4% ----------- ---------------



Total investments 4,227 100.0% ----------- ---------------



* partially qualifying investment ** non-qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



Investment movements for the year ended 31 March 2017



DISPOSALS Valuation at Profit Realised Cost 31/3/16 Proceeds vs. cost gain



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Sales



Quadrate Catering Limited 56 - 313 257 313



Camandale Limited 592 - 5 (587) 5



Redmed Limited** 66 57 57 (9) -



Future Biogas (SF) Limited 122 122 147 25 25



Kidspace Adventures Holdings 750 930 Limited 939 189 9



Future Biogas (Reepham Road) 258 193 Limited 257 (1) 64



Deferred consideration



Kilmarnock Monkey Bar Limited - - 12 12 12



Liverpool Nurseries (Holdings) Limited - - 46 46 46 ------------------------------------------- 1,844 1,302 1,776 (68) 474 -------------------------------------------



** non-qualifying investment



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT- DSO D SHARE POOL



Introduction At 31(st) March 2017, the DSO D Share pool was fully invested and held investments in 14 Venture Capital investments with a value of £4.8 million and 1 Structured Product investment with a value of £598,000.



Net asset value and results The net asset value ('NAV') per DSO D Share at 31 March 2017 stood at 76.1p, an increase of 5.5p or 7.3% over the year after adjusting for dividends paid. Total Return stands at 101.1p per share compared to initial cost to Shareholders, net of income tax relief, of 70.0p per share.



The profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the year was £437,000 (2016: £48,000), comprising a revenue profit of £49,000 (2016: £129,000) and a capital gain of £388,000 (2016: loss of £81,000).



Venture Capital investments Portfolio activity No new investments were made in the period and one follow on investment of £145,000 was made into Goonhilly Earth Station Limited, the satellite station in Cornwall, which takes the total investment cost to £715,000.



Grasshopper 2007 Limited, the owner of the Grasshopper Inn in Kent, was the only full exit in the period and generated proceeds equal to the original cost of £294,000.



Portfolio valuation Four value uplifts were recognised in the period totalling £376,000.



Nightjar Sustainable Power Limited, an operational run-of-river hydroelectric scheme in Argyll, Scotland, was uplifted by £115,000 due to the project performing ahead of budget.



Pearce & Saunders Limited, the owner of three pubs in south east London, which was previously written down, was uplifted by £108,000 to a value equivalent to cost following a significant increase in property prices in the area.



Lambridge Solar Limited, the owner of a solar farm in Lincolnshire, has increased in value by £78,000 following good performance of the solar arrays.



Merlin Renewables Limited is a 2MW gas injection anaerobic digestion plant in Norfolk. The plant continues to perform to expectations and an uplift of £75,000 has been recognised in the year.



Structured Product Portfolio Two Structured Product investments matured in the period and returned £606,000 to the Share pool. The one remaining Structured Product increased in value by £26,000 during the year and matured in April 2017.



Outlook The focus for the DSO D Share portfolio is now on close monitoring and support of the portfolio companies in order to maximise growth opportunities until the realisation process commences later in the year.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Movement Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000



Structured Product investments



HSBC 5.4% Dual Index Synthetic Zero 501 598 26 10.3% ------------------------------------------



Venture Capital investments



Vulcan Renewables Limited 653 779 - 13.4%



Goonhilly Earth Station Limited 715 715 - 12.3%



Nightjar Sustainable Power Limited 485 600 115 10.3%



Lambridge Solar Limited 500 595 78 10.3%



Merlin Renewables Limited 500 575 75 9.9%



Apex Energy Limited 400 400 - 6.9%



Pearce and Saunders Limited* 300 300 108 5.2%



City Falkirk Limited 562 236 - 4.1%



Fubar Stirling Limited 357 225 - 3.9%



Fresh Green Power Limited 200 200 - 3.4%



Green Energy Production UK Limited 100 100 - 1.7%



Cheers Dumbarton Limited 64 22 - 0.4%



Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited** 20 20 - 0.3%



Lochrise Limited 17 - - 0.0% ------------------------------------------ 4,873 4,767 376 82.1%



5,374 5,365 402 92.4% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in hand 435 7.6% ----------- ---------------



Total investments 5,800 100.0% ----------- ---------------



* partially qualifying investment, previously written down ** non-qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



Investment movements for the year ended 31 March 2017



ADDITIONS



£'000



Venture Capital investments



Goonhilly Earth Station Limited 145 -------- 145 --------



DISPOSALS Valuation at Profit Realised Cost 31/3/16 Proceeds vs. cost gain



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Structured Product investments



Credit Suisse 7% Defensive Worst Of 251 291 303 Auto-Call 52 12



HSBC 7.1% Defensive Worst-Of-Auto- 251 286 303 Call 52 17



Venture Capital investments



Grasshopper 2007 Limited 294 294 294 - - ------------------------------------------- 796 871 900 104 29 -------------------------------------------



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT - DP67 SHARE POOL Introduction The DP67 Share pool was formed as part of the merger in July 2015 and includes the portfolios of Downing Planned Exit VCT 6 plc and Downing Planned Exit VCT 7 plc. These companies were sister companies which held identical investment portfolios.



Net asset value and results The net asset value ('NAV') per DP67 Share at 31 March 2017 stood at 66.1p an increase of 9.7p or 16.1% over the year after adjusting for dividends paid. Total Return stands at 93.9p per share compared to initial cost to Shareholders, net of income tax relief, of 70.0p per share.



The profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the year (2016: period) was £1,090,000 (2016: £259,000), comprising a revenue profit of £79,000 (2016: £93,000) and a capital gain of £1,011,000 (2016: £166,000).



Venture Capital investments Portfolio activity The DP67 pool holds eight investments, of which Cadbury House and Snow Hill represent a significant proportion of the pool's net assets.



There were two qualifying additions to the portfolio during the period: £300,000 in Brownfields Limited, which was subsequently disposed of at cost during June 2017; and £400,000 in Yamuna Renewables Limited, which is working on an opportunity in the wood refinery sector.



Divestment proceeds totalling £2.4 million were received in the period and generated a realised gain over opening value of £715,000. This included £849,000 of proceeds on Gatewales Limited, £550,000 on Snow Hill Developments Limited, and the redemption (at par) of £965,000 of loan notes in Kidspace Adventures Holdings Limited and Hobblers Heath Limited.



Portfolio valuation The DP67 portfolio continues to perform well, and produced unrealised gains of £168,000 for the year. The most significant of these was on Snow Hill Developments LLP, the developer of a Holiday Inn Express in Birmingham, where performance continues to be on target and cash flows from the business back to the fund continue to be strong. As such the value was increased by £213,000.



Fenkle Street LLP and Gatewales Limited generated an uplift of £159,000 and a write down of £40,000 respectively.



Unfortunately, a value write down has also been taken on Oak Grove Renewables Limited, the owner of an anaerobic digestion plant in Norfolk, which is performing below our expectations.



Outlook We are pleased with the overall performance of the DP67 Share pool portfolio, as is reflected in the recent uplifts in value. The portfolio is now fully invested and our attention is focussed on monitoring performance to ensure that opportunities for growth are maximised.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Pre-merger Movement cost Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Cadbury House 1,206 1,409 1,613 - Holdings Limited 21.7%



Snow Hill 750 809 1,060 213 Developments LLP** 14.2%



Fenkle Street LLP** 77 405 678 159 9.1%



Oak Grove Renewables 820 820 451 (164) Limited 6.1%



Gatewales Limited* 876 408 446 (40) 6.0%



Yamuna Energy Limited - 400 400 - 5.4%



Brownfields Limited - 300 300 - 4.0%



London City Shopping - 99 99 - Centre Limited** 1.3% ------------------------------------------



4,650 5,047 168 67.8% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in 2,396 32.2% hand ----------- ---------------



Total investments 7,443 100.0% ----------- ---------------



* partially qualifying investment ** non-qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



The figures shown in the 'Pre-merger Cost' column are the original costs of the investments to Downing Planned Exit VCT 6 and 7 before the merger in July 2015.



Investment movements for the year ended 31 March 2017



ADDITIONS £'000



Yamuna Energy Limited 400



Brownfields Limited 300 -------- 700 --------



DISPOSALS Valuation at Profit/ Realised Cost 01/04/16 Proceeds vs. cost gain



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Gatewales Limited* 156 363 849 693 486



Snow Hill Developments LLP** 275 321 550 275 229



Kidspace Adventures Holdings 578 578 578 Limited - -



Hobblers Heath Limited 387 387 387 - - ------------------------------------------- 1,396 1,649 2,364 968 715 -------------------------------------------



* partially qualifying investment ** non-qualifying investment



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT - DP2011 GENERAL SHARE POOL



Introduction At 31 March 2017 the DP2011 General Share pool was fully invested with a portfolio value of £7.4 million, comprising 10 fully or partly qualifying investments and a further 5 non-qualifying investments.



Now that the five year anniversary has passed, we will look to seek appropriate exit strategies to maximise returns to Shareholders.



Net asset value and results The combined net asset value ('NAV') of one DP2011 General Ordinary Share and one DP2011 General A Share at 31 March 2017 stood at 46.2p an decrease of 2.3p or 2.8% over the year after adjusting for dividends paid. Total Return stands at 101.2p per share compared to initial cost to Shareholders, net of income tax relief, of 70.0p per share.



The profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the year (2016: period) was £347,000 (2016: £32,000) comprising a revenue profit of £280,000 (2016: £383,000) and a capital gain of £67,000 (2016: loss of 351,000).



Venture Capital investments Investment activity The DP2011 General Share began the period with £10.4 million of investments and ended with £7.4 million spread across a portfolio of 15 Venture Capital investments. No new or follow on investments were made in the year.



The process of exiting investments in the portfolio has begun in order to return funds to Shareholders. As such, three exits occurred in the year generating proceeds of £3.2 million and a gain over opening value of £80,000.



Portfolio valuation Valuation movements in the year resulted in an overall unrealised gain of £84,000. The most significant of these was on Snow Hill Developments LLP, the developer of a Holiday Inn Express in Birmingham, where performance continues to be on target and cash flows from the business back to the fund continue to be strong. As such the value was increased by £233,000.



Two small uplifts were made on Avon Solar Energy Limited and Wickham Solar Limited of £95,000 and £50,000 respectively.



Unfortunately, these gains were partially offset by unrealised losses totalling £294,000. Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs Limited is in an exit process and the £130,000 value reduction is reflective of anticipated proceeds.



Smaller write downs on Oak Grove Renewables Limited and Westcountry Solar Limited of £85,000 and £79,000 respectively have also been made in the year.



Outlook The focus for the Share pool is on realisations and monitoring performance in order to maximise growth opportunities. Several companies are currently in exit processes and we hope to see further progress in this regard over the next few months.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Pre-merger Movement cost Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Vulcan Renewables 1,845 2,199 2,199 - Limited 28.7%



Snow Hill 750 750 983 233 Developments LLP** 12.8%



Mosaic Spa and Health 1,500 1,147 825 (130) Clubs Limited* 10.8%



Avon Solar Energy 505 505 618 95 Limited 8.1%



Wickham Solar Limited 473 550 600 50 7.8%



Odysian (Holdings) 857 873 591 - Limited 7.7%



Westcountry Solar 600 600 521 (79) Solutions Limited 6.8%



City Falkirk Limited 674 330 283 - 3.7%



Fubar Stirling 429 410 270 - Limited 3.5%



Oak Grove Renewable 400 400 233 (85) Limited 3.0%



London City Shopping 50 88 88 - Centre Limited** 1.2%



Clean Electricity 70 70 70 - Limited** 0.9%



UK Renewable Power 55 55 55 - Limited** 0.7%



Cheers Dumbarton 76 27 27 - Limited 0.3%



21st Century Energy 22 22 22 - Limited** 0.3% ------------------------------------------



8,026 7,385 84 96.3% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in 266 3.7% hand ----------- ---------------



Total investments 7,651 100.0% ----------- ---------------



* partially qualifying investment ** non-qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales. Investment movements for the year ended 31 March 2017



DISPOSALS Valuation at Proceeds Profit Realised Cost 01/4/16 vs. cost gain



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Kidspace Adventures Holdings 1,351 1,384 1,398 47 14 Limited



Tooting Tram and Social Limited* 1,187 1,223 1,289 102 66



Kidspace Adventures Limited** 539 539 539 - -



------------------------------------------- 3,077 3,146 3,226 149 80 -------------------------------------------



* partially qualifying investment ** non-qualifying investment



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT- DP2011 STRUCTURED SHARE POOL



Introduction At 31 March 2017 the DP2011 Structured Share pool was fully invested with a portfolio value of £4.2 million, comprising 10 fully or partially qualifying venture capital investments.



Now that the five-year anniversary has passed, we are looking to seek appropriate exit strategies to maximise returns to Shareholders.



Net asset value and results The net asset value ('NAV') of a combined holding of one DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share and one DP2011 Structured A Share at 31 March 2017 stood at 36.7p a decrease of 4.0p or 4.8% over the year after adjusting for dividends paid. Total Return stands at 101.7p per share compared to initial cost to Shareholders, net of income tax relief, of 70.0p per share.



The profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the year (2016: period) was £72,000 (2016: £10,000), comprising a revenue profit of £192,000 (2016: £247,000) and a capital loss of £120,000 (2016: £257,000).



Venture Capital investments Investment activity The DP2011 Structured Share pool began the period with £7.3 million of investments and ended the period with £4.2 million spread across a portfolio of 10 Venture Capital investments. There were no new or follow on investments made in the year



Two full disposals were made during the period generating total proceeds of £1.6 million and gains of £53,000.



Portfolio valuation Two small uplifts were made on Avon Solar Energy Limited and Wickham Solar Limited of £64,000 and £50,000 respectively.



Unfortunately these gains were offset by unrealised losses totalling £255,000. Oak Grove Renewables continues to experience operating issues and was written down by £115,000 as a result. Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs Limited is in an exit process and the £87,000 value reduction is reflective of the anticipated proceeds. A smaller write down on Westcountry Solar Limited of £53,000 was also made in the year.



Structured Products The Structured portfolio was sold in the year, resulting in realised gains totalling £31,000.



Outlook The focus for the Share pool is on realisations and monitoring performance in order to maximise growth opportunities. Several companies are currently in exit processes and we hope to see further progress in this regard over the next few months.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Movement Pre-merger cost Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Vulcan Renewables 1,091 1,305 1,305 - Limited 30.6%



Wickham Solar 473 550 600 50 Limited 14.1%



Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs 920 685 470 (87) Limited* 11.0%



Avon Solar Energy 336 336 412 64 Limited 9.7%



Odysian (Holdings) 571 582 394 - Limited 9.2%



Westcountry Solar 400 400 347 (53) Solutions Limited 8.1%



Oak Grove Renewables 545 545 318 (115) Limited 7.5%



City Falkirk Limited 450 220 189 - 4.4%



Fubar Stirling 286 273 180 - Limited 4.2%



Cheers Dumbarton 51 18 18 - Limited 0.4% ------------------------------------------



4,914 4,233 (141) 99.2% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in 28 0.8% hand ----------- ---------------



Total investments 4,261 100.0% ----------- ---------------



* partially qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



Investment movements for the year ended 31 March 2017



DISPOSALS Valuation at Proceeds Profit Realised Cost 01/4/16 vs. cost gain



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Structured Product investments



HSBC 7.1% Defensive Worst-Of-Auto- Call 447 458 469 22 11



RBS 6 Yr Dual Index Synthetic Zero 373 380 385 10.16% 12 5



Credit Suisse 10% Defensive Worst 290 293 302 Of Auto Call 12 9



Credit Suisse 7% Defensive Worst 279 291 297 Of Auto Call 18 6



Venture Capital investments



Kidspace Adventures Holdings 901 923 932 Limited 31 9



Tooting Tram and Social Limited* 613 637 681 68 44 -------------------------------------------- 2,903 2,982 3,066 163 84 --------------------------------------------



* partially qualifying investment



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT- DP2011 LOW CARBON SHARE POOL



Introduction The task of building the DP2011 Low Carbon portfolio was completed at an early stage. The process of realising the portfolio and returning funds to Shareholders is now underway.



Net asset value and results The net asset value ('NAV') per DP2011 Low Carbon Share at 31 March 2017 stood at 43.0p, an increase of 1.4p or 3.4% over the year after adjusting for dividends paid. Total Return stands at 114.4p per share compared to initial cost to Shareholders, net of income tax relief, of 70.0p per share, after rebasing to 100p during the merger.



The profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the year (2016: period) was £107,000 (2016: £424,000), comprising a revenue profit of £83,000 (2016: £211,000) and a capital gain of £24,000 (2016: £213,000).



Venture Capital investments Investment activity The DP2011 Low Carbon Share pool began the period with £3.0 million of investments and ended with £3.1 million spread across a portfolio of 4 Venture Capital investments. All of the investments own solar PV panels sited on a mix of commercial and residential rooftops, all of which received Feed in Tariffs ('FiTs').



The Share pool is in the exit stage and therefore no new or further investments have been made in the period. All four investments are currently in an exit process and the valuations reflect the anticipated proceeds.



Outlook The exit processes are progressing with the four companies in this Share pool, and it is our expectation that these will be completed during the summer.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Movement Pre-merger cost Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Progressive Power 800 800 800 - Generation Limited 25.2%



UK Renewable Power 780 780 780 - Limited 24.5%



21st Century Energy 600 708 775 67 Limited 24.4%



Clean Electricity 780 710 710 - Limited 22.3% ------------------------------------------



2,998 3,065 67 96.4% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in 116 3.6% hand ----------- ---------------



Total investments 3,181 100.0% ----------- ---------------



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



Investment movements for the year ended 31 March 2017



There were no additions or disposals during the year.



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT - GENERALIST SHARE POOL



Introduction The Generalist Share pool raised a total of £21.7m to 31 March 2017. The process of investing the funds is under way with £225,000 invested during the year.



Net asset value and results At 31 March 2017, the NAV of a Generalist share stood at 99.9p, a decrease of 0.1p on the initial price, resulting from the initial 'cash drag' of holding uninvested funds.



The return on ordinary activities for the Generalist Share pool for the year was a loss of £11,000, being a revenue loss of £6,000 and a capital loss of £5,000.



Venture Capital investments Investment activity Two investments totalling £225,000 were made during the year, as we start to build the portfolio of the Generalist Share pool.



£200,000 was invested in Xupes Limited, an online retailer of pre-owned luxury goods including designer watches, handbags, jewellery and antiques. The management team has built a profitable business with a strong brand selling high-quality products, centred on exceptional customer service.



£25,000 was also invested in The MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund, which invests in a concentrated portfolio of 25-30 UK listed companies at the smallest end of the UK equity market.



No valuation adjustments have been made in the period, with all investments remaining at cost.



Outlook The task of building the Generalist Share portfolio has very recently begun. We will continue to seek investment opportunities as we develop the investment portfolio.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017: Valuation Movement Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



Xupes Limited 200 200 - 0.9%



MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth 25 25 - Fund** 0.1% ------------------------------------------



225 225 - 1.0% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in hand 21,225 99.0% ----------- ---------------



Total investments 21,450 100.0% ----------- ---------------



** non-qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT- HEALTHCARE SHARE POOL



Introduction The Healthcare Share pool raised a total of £4.5m to 31 March 2017. The process of investing the funds is under way with £25,000 invested during the year.



Net asset value and results At 31 March 2017, the NAV of a Healthcare share stood at 99.7p, a decrease of 0.3p on the initial price, resulting from the initial 'cash drag' of holding uninvested funds. The return on ordinary activities for the Healthcare Share pool for the year was a loss of £6,000, being a revenue loss of £3,000 and a capital loss of £3,000.



Venture Capital investments Investment activity One investment of £25,000 was made in The MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund, which invests in a concentrated portfolio of 25-30 UK listed companies at the smallest end of the UK equity market.



No valuation adjustments have been made in the period, with the investment remaining at cost.



Outlook The task of building the Healthcare Share portfolio has very recently begun. We will continue to seek investment opportunities as we develop the investment portfolio.



Downing LLP



Portfolio of investments



The following investments were held at 31 March 2017:



Valuation Movement Cost Valuation in year % of portfolio



£'000 £'000 £'000



Venture Capital investments



MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth 25 25 - Fund** 0.6% ------------------------------------------



25 25 - 0.6% -------- -----------



Cash at bank and in hand 4,500 99.4% ----------- ---------------



Total investments 4,525 100.0% ----------- --------------- ** non-qualifying investment



All Venture Capital investments are incorporated in England and Wales.



Directors' responsibilities The Directors are responsible for preparing the Report of the Directors, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. They are also responsible for ensuring that the Annual Report includes information required by the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.



Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom accounting standards and applicable law) including Financial Reporting Standard 102, the financial reporting standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland (FRS 102). Under company law, the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.



In preparing these financial statements the Directors are required to:



- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; - make judgments and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; - state whether applicable UK accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and - prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business. - carry out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company as set out in the Strategic report.



The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions, to disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.



In addition, each of the Directors considers that the Annual Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for Shareholders to assess the Company's position, performance, business model and strategy. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of the financial statements and other information included in the annual reports may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.



Directors' statement pursuant to the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of each person's knowledge:



- the financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and



- the management report included within the Report of the Directors, Strategic report, Chairman's Statement, Investment Manager's Report, and Review of Investments includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company, together with a robust assessment of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.



By order of the Board



Grant Whitehouse Secretary of Downing FOUR VCT plc



INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended 31 March 2017



Year ended 31 March Year ended 31 March 2017 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income



- continuing 1,731 268 1,999 1,790 - 1,790



- acquisition - - - 1,645 - 1,645 ------------------------ -----------------------



1,731 268 1,999 3,435 - 3,435



Net gain/(loss) on investments



- continuing - 1,980 1,980 - 899 899



- acquisition - - - - (18) (18) ------------------------ -----------------------



1,731 2,248 3,979 3,435 881 4,316



Investment management (328) (328) (656) (389) (389) (778) fees



Other expenses (515) - (515) (568) - (568) ------------------------ -----------------------



Return on ordinary activities 888 1,920 2,808 2,478 492 2,970 before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities (151) - (151) (351) - (351) ------------------------ -----------------------



Return attributable to equity shareholders, being total 737 1,920 2,657 2,127 492 2,619 comprehensive income for the year ------------------------ -----------------------



Basic and diluted return per share:



DSO Ordinary Share - - - 3.2p 2.4p 5.6p



DSO A Share - - - - - -



DSO B Share 0.3p 2.8p 3.1p 3.7p 2.8p 6.5p



DSO C Share - - - - - -



DSO D Share 0.6p 4.9p 5.6p 1.6p (1.0p) 0.6p



DP67 Share 0.7p 9.0p 9.7p 0.8p 1.5p 2.3p



DP2011 General Share 1.8p 0.4p 2.2p 2.4p (2.2p) 0.2p



DP2011 Structured 1.8p (1.1p) 0.7p 2.3p (2.4p) (0.1p) Share



DP2011 Low Carbon 1.1p 0.3p 1.4p 2.8p 2.8p 5.6p



Generalist (1.0p) (1.0p) (2.0p) - - -



Healthcare (1.3p) (1.2p) (2.5p) - - -



The total column within the Income Statement represents the Statement of Total Comprehensive Income of the Company prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 ('FRS 102'). The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommenced Practice issued in November 2014 by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC SORP').



INCOME STATEMENT (analysed by share pool) for the year ended 31 March 2017



Split as:



DSO B Share pool Year ended 31 March Year ended 31 March 2017 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income 177 93 270 1,047 - 1,047



Net gain on investments - 494 494 - 656 656 ----------------------- ----------------------



177 587 764 1,047 656 1,703



Investment management fees (27) (27) (54) (97) (97) (194)



Other expenses (55) - (55) (98) - (98) ----------------------- ----------------------



Return on ordinary activities 95 560 655 852 559 1,411 before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities (36) - (36) (116) - (116) ----------------------- ----------------------



Return attributable to equity shareholders, being total comprehensive income for the year 59 560 619 736 559 1,295 ----------------------- ----------------------



DSO D Share pool Year ended 31 March Year ended 31 March 2017 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income 174 - 174 255 - 255



Net (loss)/gain on investments - 431 431 - (39) (39) ----------------------- ----------------------



174 431 605 255 (39) 216



Investment management fees (43) (43) (86) (42) (42) (84)



Other expenses (80) - (80) (81) - (81) ----------------------- ----------------------



Return/(loss) on ordinary 51 388 439 132 (81) 51 activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities (2) - (2) (3) - (3) ----------------------- ----------------------



Return/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders, being total comprehensive income for the year 49 388 437 129 (81) 48 ----------------------- ----------------------



INCOME STATEMENT (analysed by share pool) for the year ended 31 March 2017



DP67 Share pool Year ended 31 March Period from 21 July 2015 to 2017 31 March 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income 325 175 500 204 - 204



Net gain on investments - 883 883 - 201 201 ----------------------- -------------------------------



325 1,058 1,383 204 201 405



Investment management (47) (47) (94) (35) (35) (70) fees



Other expenses (70) - (70) (61) - (61) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return on ordinary 208 1,011 1,219 108 166 274 activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities (129) - (129) (15) - (15) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return attributable to equity shareholders, being total comprehensive income for the year 79 1,011 1,090 93 166 259 ----------------------- -------------------------------



DP2011 General Share pool Year ended 31 March Period from 21 July 2015 to 2017 31 March 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income 521 - 521 659 - 659



Net gain/ (loss) on - 164 164 - (271) (271) investments ----------------------- -------------------------------



521 164 685 659 (271) 388



Investment management (97) (97) (194) (80) (80) (160) fees



Other expenses (145) - (145) (119) - (119) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return/(loss) on 279 67 346 460 (351) 109 ordinary activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities 1 - 1 (77) - (77) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders, being total comprehensive income for the year 280 67 347 383 (351) 32 ----------------------- -------------------------------



DP2011 Structured Share pool Year ended 31 March Period from 21 July 2015 to 2017 31 March 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income 354 - 354 429 - 429



Net loss on investments - (57) (57) - (201) (201) ----------------------- -------------------------------



354 (57) 297 429 (201) 228



Investment management (63) (63) (126) (56) (56) (112) fees



Other expenses (100) - (100) (78) - (78) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return/(loss) on 191 (120) 71 295 (257) 38 ordinary activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities 1 - 1 (48) - (48) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders, being total comprehensive income for the year 192 (120) 72 247 (257) (10) ----------------------- -------------------------------



DP2011 Low Carbon Share pool Year ended 31 March Period from 21 July 2015 to 2017 31 March 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income 179 - 179 353 - 353



Net gain on investments - 67 67 - 253 253 ----------------------- -------------------------------



179 67 246 353 253 606



Investment management (43) (43) (86) (40) (40) (80) fees



Other expenses (65) - (65) (59) - (59) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return on ordinary 71 24 95 254 213 467 activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities 12 - 12 (43) - (43) ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return attributable to equity shareholders, being total comprehensive income for the year 83 24 107 211 213 424 ----------------------- -------------------------------



Generalist Share pool Year ended 31 March Period from 21 July 2015 to 2017 31 March 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income - - - - - -



Net gain on investments - - - - - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



- - - - - -



Investment management (5) (5) (10) - - - fees



Other expenses (1) - (1) - - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return on ordinary (6) (5) (11) - - - activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities - - - - - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return attributable to equity shareholders, - being total comprehensive income for the year (6) (5) (11) - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



Healthcare Share pool Year ended 31 March Period from 21 July 2015 to 2017 31 March 2016



Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Income - - - - - -



Net gain on investments - - - - - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



- - - - - -



Investment management (3) (3) (6) - - - fees



Other expenses - - - - - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return on ordinary (3) (3) (6) - - - activities before tax



Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities - - - - - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



Return attributable to equity shareholders, - being total comprehensive income for the year (3) (3) (6) - - ----------------------- -------------------------------



BALANCE SHEET as at 31 March 2017



2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 27,095 35,351



Current assets



Debtors 1,709 1,077



Cash at bank and in hand 31,441 9,533 ----------- ---------- 33,150 10,610



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (833) (879) ----------- ----------



Net current assets 32,317 9,731 ----------- ----------



Net assets 59,412 45,082 ----------- ----------



8BCapital and reserves



Called up Share capital 144 161



Capital redemption reserve 31 5



Special reserve 30,620 44,441



Share premium account 10,074 -



Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 16,137 -



Revaluation reserve (1,980) (2,645)



Capital reserve - realised 3,331 1,949



Revenue reserve 1,055 1,171 ----------- ----------



Total equity shareholders' funds 59,412 45,082 ----------- ----------



Basic and diluted net asset value per Share:



DSO B Share 20.7p 17.6p



DSO C Share 0.1p 0.1p



DSO D Share 76.1p 75.6p



DP67 Share 66.1p 60.4p



DP2011 General Ordinary Share 15.0p 75.1p



DP2011 General A Share 31.2p 5.9p



DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share 4.8p 77.1p



DP2011 Structured A Share 31.9p 6.1p



DP2011 Low Carbon 43.0p 91.6p



Generalist 99.9p N/A



Healthcare 99.7p N/A



BALANCE SHEET (ANALYSED BY SHARE POOL) as at 31 March 2017



DSO B Shares 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 1,752 3,034



Current assets



Debtors 74 20



Cash at bank and in hand 2,475 634 ----------- ---------- 2,549 654



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (151) (160) ----------- ---------- Net current assets 2,398 494 ----------- ---------- Net assets 4,150 3,528 ----------- ----------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital - B Shares 20 20



Called up share capital - C Shares 30 30



Capital redemption reserve 31 -



Special reserve 3,186 3,662



Share premium reserve - -



Revaluation reserve (1,108) (1,485)



Capital reserve - realised 1,705 1,231



Revenue reserve 286 70 ----------- ---------- Total equity shareholders' funds 4,150 3,528 ----------- ----------



DSO D Shares 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 5,365 5,689



Current assets



Debtors 254 162



Cash at bank and in hand 435 159 --------- -------- 689 321



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (62) (65) --------- -------- Net current assets 627 256 --------- -------- Net assets 5,992 5,945 --------- --------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 8 8



Capital redemption reserve - -



Special reserve 6,598 6,802



Share premium reserve - -



Revaluation reserve (9) (338)



Capital reserve - realised (510) (538)



Revenue reserve (95) 11 --------- -------- Total equity shareholders' funds 5,992 5,945 --------- --------



DP67 Shares 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 5,047 5,828



Current assets



Debtors 392 198



Cash at bank and in hand 2,396 911 --------- -------- 2,788 1,109



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (404) (100) --------- -------- Net current assets 2,384 1,009 --------- -------- Net assets 7,431 6,837 --------- --------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 11 11



Capital redemption reserve - -



Special reserve 5,836 5,897



Share premium reserve - -



Revaluation reserve 396 482



Capital reserve - realised 1,070 354



Revenue reserve 118 93 --------- -------- Total equity shareholders' funds 7,431 6,837 --------- --------



DP2011 General Shares 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 7,385 10,446



Current assets



Debtors 585 390



Cash at bank and in hand 266 2,186 --------- --------- 851 2,576



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (143) (196) --------- --------- Net current assets 708 2,380 --------- --------- Net assets 8,093 12,826 --------- ---------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital - Ordinary Shares 16 16



Called up share capital - A Shares 18 18



Capital redemption reserve - -



Special reserve 7,805 12,681



Share premium reserve - -



Revaluation reserve (641) (657)



Capital reserve - realised 466 385



Revenue reserve 429 383 --------- --------- Total equity shareholders' funds 8,093 12,826 --------- ---------



DP2011 Structured Shares 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 4,233 7,356



Current assets



Debtors 365 230



Cash at bank and in hand 28 1,556 --------- -------- 393 1,786



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (94) (141) --------- -------- Net current assets 299 1,645 --------- -------- Net assets 4,532 9,001 --------- --------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital - Ordinary Shares 11 11



Called up share capital - A Shares 13 13



Capital redemption reserve - -



Special reserve 4,565 8,929



Share premium reserve - -



Revaluation reserve (682) (463)



Capital reserve - realised 346 264



Revenue reserve 279 247 --------- -------- Total equity shareholders' funds 4,532 9,001 --------- --------



DP2011 Low Carbon Shares 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 3,065 2,998



Current assets



Debtors 140 46



Cash at bank and in hand 116 4,011 --------- -------- 256 4,057



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (59) (113) --------- -------- Net current assets 197 3,944 --------- -------- Net assets 3,262 6,942 --------- --------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 8 8



Capital redemption reserve - -



Special reserve 2,639 6,470



Share premium reserve - -



Revaluation reserve 67 -



Capital reserve - realised 253 253



Revenue reserve 295 211 --------- -------- Total equity shareholders' funds 3,262 6,942 --------- --------



Generalist 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 225 -



Current assets -



Debtors - -



Cash at bank and in hand 21,225 - ---------- -------- 21,225 -



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (10) - ---------- -------- Net current assets 21,215 - ---------- -------- Net assets 21,440 - ---------- --------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 7 -



Special reserve (5) -



Share premium reserve 7,633 -



Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 14,012 -



Revenue reserve (207) - ---------- -------- Total equity shareholders' funds 21,440 - ---------- --------



Healthcare 2017 2016



£'000 £'000



Fixed assets



Investments 25 -



Current assets -



Debtors - -



Cash at bank and in hand 4,500 - --------- -------- 4,500 -



Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (7) - --------- -------- Net current assets 4,493 - --------- -------- Net assets 4,518 - --------- --------



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 2 -



Special reserve (3) -



Share premium reserve 2,441 -



Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 2,125 -



Revenue reserve (47) - --------- -------- Total equity shareholders' funds 4,518 - --------- --------



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the year ended 31 March 2017 Funds held in respect of Capital Share shares Capital Share Redemption Special premium not yet Revaluation reserve Revenue capital reserve reserve account allotted Reserve -realised reserve Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



At 31 March 84 5 20,895 2,794 - (1,544) 2,500 1,181 25,915 2015



Total - - - - - (1,194) 1,686 2,127 2,619 comprehensive income



Issue of 77 - - 35,999 - - - - 36,076 share capital on acquisition



Share premium - - 38,692 (38,692) - - - - - cancellation



Transfer - - (15,056) - - 93 15,531 (568) - between reserves*



Transactions with owners



Dividend paid - - - - - - (17,768) (1,569) (19,337)



Purchase of - - (8) (30) - - - - (38) own shares



Share issue - - (82) (71) - - - - (153) costs ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 161 5 44,441 - - (2,645) 1,949 1,171 45,082 2016



Total - - - - - 599 1,321 737 2,657 comprehensive income



Transfer - - (13,772) - - 66 13,706 - - between reserves*



Unallotted - - - - 16,137 - - - 16,137 shares



Transactions with owners



Dividend paid - - - - - - (13,645) (608) (14,253)



Cancellation (26) 26 - - - - - - - of shares



Purchase of - - (49) - - - - - (49) own shares



Issue of 9 - - 10,074 - - - - 10,083 shares



Share issue - - - - - - - (245) (245) costs ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 144 31 30,620 10,074 16,137 (1,980) 3,331 1,055 59,412 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* A transfer of £66,000 (2016: £93,000) representing previously recognised realised gains on disposal of investments during the year ended 31 March 2017 has been made from the Revaluation Reserve to the Capital Reserve realised. A transfer of £13.7 million (2016: £15.5 million) representing realised gains on disposal of investments, less capital expenses and capital dividends in the year was made from Capital Reserve - realised to Special reserve. In 2016 a transfer of £568,000 was made from Capital Reserve - realised to Revenue reserve to reconcile the Ordinary Share pool reserves.



STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the year ended 31 March 2017 Year ended 31 March 2017



DP2011 DP2011 DP2011 DSO B DSO D DP67 Gen Struc LC Share Share Share Share Share Share pool pool pool pool pool pool Generalist Healthcare Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Cash flows from operating activities



Return on ordinary 655 439 1,219 346 71 95 (11) (6) 2,808 activities before taxation



Losses/(gains) on (494) (431) (883) (164) 57 (67) - - (1,980) investments



Decrease/(increase) 13 (91) 174 (193) (136) (92) - - (325) in debtors



(Decrease)/increase (75) 13 21 (18) (21) (29) 11 6 (92) in creditors ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow from operating activities 99 (70) 531 (29) (29) (93) - - 406



Corporation tax paid (110) (15) (211) (32) (26) (14) - - (408) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from operating activities (11) (85) 320 (61) (55) (107) - - (2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash flow from investing activities



Purchase of - (145) (700) - - - (225) (25) (1,095) investments



Proceeds 1,776 755 1,664 3,226 3,066 - (225) (25) 10,237 from disposal of investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 1,776 755 1,664 3,226 3,066 - (225) (25) 10,237 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net cash flows before financing 1,765 670 1,984 3,165 3,011 (107) (225) (25) 10,235



Cash flows from financing activities



Repurchase - - (49) - - - - - (49) of shares



Issue of - - - - - - 7,438 2,400 9,838 share capital



Unallotted - - - - - - 14,012 2,125 16,137 shares



Equity dividends paid - (394) (450) (5,085) (4,539) (3,788) - - (14,253) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (outflow)/ inflow from financing - (394) (499) (5,085) (4,539) (3,788) 21,450 4,525 11,673 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net movement in cash



Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 710 159 911 2,186 1,556 4,011 - - 9,533 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2,475 435 2,396 266 28 116 21,225 4,500 31,441 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash equivalents comprise



Cash at bank and in hand 2,475 435 2,396 266 28 116 21,225 4,500 31,441 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cash and cash equivalents 2,475 435 2,396 266 28 116 21,225 4,500 31,441 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the year ended 31 March 2016



Year ended 31 March 2016



DP2011 DP2011 DP2011 DSO Ord DSO B DSO D DP67 Gen Struc LC Share Share Share Share Share Share Share pool pool pool pool pool pool pool Total



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Cash flows from operating activities



Return on ordinary 620 1,411 51 274 109 38 467 2,970 activities before taxation



(Gains)/losses on (282) (656) 39 (201) 271 201 (253) investments (881)



Decrease/(increase) 35 260 (77) (94) (2) (16) (30) in debtors 136



Increase/(decrease) - (57) (53) 10 31 29 55 in creditors (95) --------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 373 958 (40) (11) 409 252 189 2,130



Corporation tax (88) (225) (27) (153) (249) (126) (139) (1,007) paid -------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated /(utlilised) from operating activities 285 733 (67) (164) 160 126 50 1,123 --------------------------------------------------------------



Cash flows from investing activities



Purchases of investments (383) (806) (552) (2,625) (38) - - (4,404)



Proceeds from disposal of investments 6,233 12,091 1,231 1,587 2,401 1,628 4,133 29,304



Cash acquired in - - - 2,362 101 81 37 2,581 merger -------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow 5,850 11,285 679 1,324 2,464 1,709 4,170 27,481 from investing activities --------------------------------------------------------------



Net cash inflow before financing 6,135 12,018 612 1,160 2,624 1,835 4,220 28,604



Cash flows from financing



Equity dividends (6,124) (11,746) (393) (226) (392) (267) (189) (19,337) paid



Share issue - (30) (52) (23) (16) (12) (20) (153) costs



Purchase of own - - (8) - (30) - - (38) shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash outflow from financing (6,124) (11,776) (453) (249) (438) (279) (209) (19,528) --------------------------------------------------------------



Net increase in 11 242 159 911 2,186 1,556 4,011 9,076 cash



Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 65 392 - - - - - 457 -------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 76 634 159 911 2,186 1,556 4,011 9,533 --------------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash equivalents comprise



Cash at bank and 76 634 159 911 2,186 1,556 4,011 9,533 in hand -------------------------------------------------------------- Total cash and cash equivalents 76 634 159 911 2,186 1,556 4,011 9,533 --------------------------------------------------------------



NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS for the year ended 31 March 2017



1. Accounting policies Basis of accounting The Company has prepared its financial statements in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 ('FRS 102') and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' revised November 2014 ('SORP').



The Company implements new Financial Reporting Standards ('FRS') issued by the Financial Reporting Council when required.



The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling and rounded to thousands. The Company's functional and presentational currency is pounds sterling.



Presentation of Income Statement In order to better reflect the activities of a Venture Capital Trust, and in accordance with the SORP, supplementary information which analyses the Income Statement between items of a revenue and capital nature has been presented alongside the Income Statement. The revenue return is the measure the Directors believe appropriate in assessing the Company's compliance with certain requirements set out in Part 6 of the Income Tax Act 2007.



Judgements in applying accounting policies and key sources of estimation uncertainty Investments All investments are designated as 'fair value through profit or loss' assets due to investments being managed and performance evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with Section 9.9B(a) of FRS 102. A financial asset is designated within this category if it is both acquired and managed on a fair value basis, with a view to selling after a period of time, in accordance with the Company's documented investment policy. It is possible to determine the fair values within a reasonable range of estimates. The fair value of an investment upon acquisition is deemed to be cost. Thereafter investments are measured at fair value in accordance with FRS 102 sections 11 and 12, together with the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines ('IPEV').



Structured Product investments are measured using bid prices.



For unquoted investments, fair value is established by using the IPEV guidelines. The valuation methodologies for unquoted entities used by the IPEV to ascertain the fair value of an investment are as follows:



- Price of recent investment; - Multiples; - Net assets; - Discounted cash flows or earnings (of underlying business); - Discounted cash flows (from the investment); and - Industry valuation benchmarks.



The methodology applied takes account of the nature, facts and circumstances of the individual investment and uses reasonable data, market inputs, assumptions and estimates in order to ascertain fair value. The valuation of investments is detailed in Note 9 of the full financial statements.



Gains and losses arising from changes in fair value are included in the Income Statement for the year as a capital item and transaction costs on acquisition or disposal of the investment are expensed. Where an investee company has gone into receivership or liquidation, or administration (where there is little likelihood of recovery), the loss on the investment, although not physically disposed of, is treated as being realised.



It is not the Company's policy to exercise significant influence or joint control over investee companies. Therefore, the results of these companies are not incorporated into the Income Statement except to the extent of any income accrued. This is in accordance with FRS 102 sections 14 and 15 and the SORP, that do not require portfolio investments to be accounted for using the equity method of accounting.



Income Dividend income from investments is recognised when the Shareholders' rights to receive payment has been established, normally the ex-dividend date.



Interest income is accrued on a time apportionment basis, by reference to the principal sum outstanding and at the effective rate applicable, and only where there is reasonable certainty of collection in the foreseeable future.



Distributions from investments in limited liability partnerships ('LLPs') are recognised as they are paid to the Company. Where such items are considered capital in nature they are recognised as capital profits.



Expenses All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis, and are stated inclusive of any VAT charged. In respect of the analysis between revenue and capital items presented within the Income Statement, all expenses have been presented as revenue items except as follows:



- Expenses which are incidental to the disposal of an investment are deducted from the disposal proceeds of the investment; - Expenses are split and presented partly as capital items where a connection with the maintenance or enhancement of the value of the investments held can be demonstrated. The Company has adopted a policy of charging 50% of the investment management fees to the revenue account and 50% to the capital account to reflect the Board's estimated split of investment returns which will be achieved by the company over the long term.



Expenses and liabilities not specific to a share class are generally allocated pro rata to the net asset values of each share class.



Taxation The tax effects on different items in the Income Statement are allocated between capital and revenue on the same basis as the particular item to which they relate, using the Company's effective rate of tax for the accounting period.



Due to the Company's status as a Venture Capital Trust, and the continued intention to meet the conditions required to comply with Part 6 of the Income Tax Act 2007, no provision for taxation is required in respect of any realised or unrealised appreciation of the Company's investments which arises.



Deferred taxation, which is not discounted, is provided in full on timing differences that result in an obligation at the balance sheet date to pay more tax, or a right to pay less tax, at a future date, at rates expected to apply when they crystallise based on current tax rates and law. Timing differences arise from the inclusion of items of income and expenditure in taxation computations in periods different from those in which they are included in the accounts.



Other debtors and other creditors Other debtors (including accrued income) and other creditors are included within the accounts at amortised cost.



Issue costs Issue costs in relation to the shares issued for each share class have been deducted from the share premium account, special reserve or revenue reserve, as applicable, for the relevant share class.



Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted Cash received in respect of applications for new shares that have not yet been allotted is shown as 'Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted' and recorded on the Balance Sheet.



Acquisitions Acquisitions made during the year are accounted for using the acquisition method. The purchase consideration is measured at the fair value of equity issued compared to the fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired.



Operating segments The Company has one operating segment.



2. Basic and diluted return per share



Weighted Revenue Capital Total average number Return gain/(loss) comprehensive of shares in income issue



Return per share is £'000 £'000 £'000 calculated on the following:



Year DSO B Shares 19,911,070 59 560 619 ended 31 March 2017



DSO C Shares 29,926,070 - - -



DSO D Shares 7,867,247 49 388 437



DP67 Shares 11,239,785 79 1,011 1,090



DP2011 General 15,644,066 280 67 347 Shares



DP2011 General A 18,418,614 - - - Shares



DP2011 Structured 10,678,725 192 (120) 72 Shares



DP2011 Structured A 12,572,817 - - - Shares



DP2011 Low Carbon 7,575,419 83 24 107 Shares



Generalist Shares 537,081 (6) (5) (11)



Healthcare Shares 234,044 (3) (3) (6)



Year DSO Ordinary 10,228,157 328 243 571 ended 31 Shares March 2016



DSO A Shares 15,506,488 - - -



DSO B Shares 19,911,070 736 559 1,295



DSO C Shares 29,926,070 - - -



DSO D Shares 7,814,325 129 (81) 48



DP67 Shares 11,320,258 93 166 259



DP2011 General 15,663,577 383 (351) 32 Shares



DP2011 General A 18,438,125 - - - Shares



DP2011 Structured 10,678,725 247 (257) (10) Shares



DP2011 Structured A 12,572,817 - - - Shares



DP2011 Low Carbon 7,575,419 211 213 424 Shares



As the Company has not issued any convertible securities or share options, there is no dilutive effect on return per DSO B Share, DSO C Share, DSO D Share, DP67 Share, DP2011 General Share, DP2011 General A Share, DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share, DP2011 Structured A Share, DP2011 Low Carbon Share, Generalist Shares or Healthcare Shares. The return per share disclosed therefore represents both the basic and diluted return per Share for all classes of Share.



3. Basic and diluted net asset value per share 2017 2016



Net asset value Net asset value



Pence Pence per per Shares in issue share £'000 share £'000



2017 2016



DSO Ordinary - 10,288,157 - - - 3 Shares



DSO A Shares - 15,506,488 - - - -



DSO B Shares 19,911,070 19,911,070 20.7 4,119 17.6 3,508



DSO C Shares 29,926,070 29,926,070 0.1 31 0.1 20



DSO D Shares 7,867,247 7,867,247 76.1 5,992 75.6 5,945



DP67 Shares 11,239,785 11,320,258 66.1 7,431 60.4 6,837



DP2011 General 15,644,066 15,644,066 15.0 2,347 76.1 11,900 Ordinary Shares



DP2011 General 18,418,614 18,418,614 31.2 5,746 5.9 926 A Shares



DP2011 10,678,725 10,678,725 4.8 515 78.2 8,349 Structured Ordinary Shares



DP2011 12,572,817 12,572,817 31.9 4,017 6.1 652 Structured A Shares



DP2011 Low 7,575,419 7,575,419 43.0 3,262 91.6 6,942 Carbon Shares



Generalist 7,438,093 - 99.9 7,427 - Shares



Healthcare 2,400,195 - 99.7 2,394 - Shares



Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 16,137 - -------- ------- Net assets per Balance Sheet 59,412 45,082 -------- -------



The Directors allocate the assets and liabilities of the Company between the DSO B Shares, DSO C Shares, DSO D Shares, DP67 Shares, DP2011 General Ordinary Shares, DP2011 General A Shares, DP2011 Structured Shares, DP2011 Structured A Shares, DP2011 Low Carbon Shares, Generalist Shares and Healthcare Shares such that each share class has sufficient net assets to represent its dividend and return of capital rights as described in note 12 of the full financial statements.. As the Company has not issued any convertible shares or share options, there is no dilutive net asset value per DSO B Share, per DSO C Share, per DSO D Share, per DP67 Share, per DP2011 General Ordinary Share, per DP2011 General A Share, per DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share, per DP2011 Structured A Share, per DP2011 Low Carbon Share, per Generalist Share or per Healthcare Share. The net asset value per share disclosed therefore represents both the basic and diluted net asset value per DSO B Share, per DSO C Share, per DSO D Share, per DP67 Share, per DP2011 General Ordinary Share, per DP2011 General A Share, per DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share, per DP2011 Structured A Share per DP2011 Low Carbon Share, per Generalist Share, and per Healthcare Share.



4. Principal risks The Company's investment activities expose the Company to a number of risks associated with financial instruments and the sectors in which the Company invests. The principal financial risks arising from the Company's operations are:



- Market risks; - Credit risk; and - Liquidity risk.



The Board regularly reviews these risks and the policies in place for managing them. There have been no significant changes to the nature of the risks that the Company is exposed to over the year and there have also been no significant changes to the policies for managing those risks during the year.



The risk management policies used by the Company in respect of the principal financial risks and a review of the financial instruments held at the year end are provided below:



Market Risks As a VCT, the Company is exposed to investment risks in the form of potential losses and gains that may arise on the investments it holds in accordance with its investment policy. The management of these market risks is a fundamental part of investment activities undertaken by the Investment Manager and overseen by the Board. The Manager monitors investments through regular contact with management of investee companies, regular review of management accounts and other financial information and attendance at investee company board meetings. This enables the Manager to manage the investment risk in respect of individual investments. Investment risk is also mitigated by holding a diversified portfolio spread across various business sectors and asset classes.



The key market risks to which the Company is exposed are: - Investment price risk; and - Interest rate risk.



Investment price risk Investment price risk arises from uncertainty about the future prices and valuations of financial instruments held in accordance with the Company's investment objectives. It represents the potential loss that the Company might suffer through market price movements in respect of Structured Products, and also changes in the fair value of unquoted investments that it holds.



Interest rate risk The Company accepts exposure to interest rate risk on floating-rate financial assets through the effect of changes in prevailing interest rates. The Company receives interest on its cash deposits at a rate agreed with its bankers. Investments in loan stock attract interest predominately at fixed rates.



Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty to a financial instrument is unable to discharge a commitment to the Company made under that instrument. The Company is exposed to credit risk through its holdings of loan stock in investee companies, cash deposits, debtors and Structured Products. Credit risk relating to loan stock investee companies is considered to be part of market risk.



Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company encounters difficulties in meeting obligations associated with its financial liabilities. Liquidity risk may also arise from either the inability to sell financial instruments when required at their fair values or from the inability to generate cash inflows as required.



ANNOUNCEMENT BASED ON AUDITED ACCOUNTS The financial information set out in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory financial statements in accordance with section 434 Companies Act 2006 for the year ended 31 March 2017, but has been extracted from the statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 which were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 July 2017 and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Independent Auditor's Report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain any emphasis of matter nor statements under s 498(2) and (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2016 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and received an Independent Auditors report which was unqualified and did not contain any emphasis of matter nor statements under s 498(2) and (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BWX53D9R18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX