Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005634/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive on-board diagnostics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global automotive OBD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period. Currently, the US and Europe are the largest markets for OBD, however, the market is expected to witness exponential growth in emerging countries. These countries will adopt regulations enforcing mandatory OBD systems and stringent emission norms, which will lead to the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive on-board diagnostics market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing focus on remote diagnostics

Shift in focus from OBD hardware to OBD software

Integration with telematics

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing focus on remote diagnostics

Remote OBD systems diagnose a fault or a potential malfunction in the component of a vehicle and transmit the relevant trouble codes to a remote data center. The data center then collects the data in usual software or application compatible formats that help interpret the data and send them across to the respective driver or technician. Remote diagnostics is a valuable tool as it helps in preventive maintenance and scheduling vehicle service cycles, which helps in reducing vehicle downtime and breakdowns.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The use of remote diagnostics is gaining popularity among OBD system manufacturers. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for these systems from fleet operators of both passenger as well as commercial vehicles.

Shift in focus from OBD hardware to OBD software

The shift in focus of car diagnostic tool manufacturers from OBD terminal to software interface is an emerging trend influencing market growth. The market is witnessing significant innovations in the field of embedded software to enhance connectivity concepts and user experience of OBD systems. Software developers are exploring cloud platform and big data analytics to interpret data provided by the OBD systems for greater accuracy.

"OBD system manufacturers are more inclined toward investing in software, which will provide end-to-end solutions for preventive maintenance through the concept of connected car. This concept allows the software to extract, analyze, and transmit data from the vehicle's OBD system to the driver's server-side endpoints, in any format requested, enabling the driver to integrate vehicle, accelerometer easily, and location data into mobile applications," says Siddharth.

For instance, in 2015, Velio, a connected car solution provider, collaborated with Carvoyant, an automotive software provider, to develop an application programming interface (API), which will serve as a platform for developing new software that will integrate the OBD system with other devices such as smartphones.

Integration with telematics

The players in the automotive OBD systems market are focusing on the development of integrated OBD telematics. An OBD telematics system usually includes the OBD terminal and OBD software. This is the platform for communication between the equipment and the driver or technician.

With the introduction of smartphone connectivity with the vehicle, many companies are developing mobile software applications that integrate with the vehicle's OBD system. It also includes cloud platforms where the data collected from the OB systems is transmitted to a remote cloud platform where the data is interpreted, and relevant information is passed on to mobile applications. As the overall telematics market is at a nascent stage, many OBD providers are focusing on leveraging this technology and integrating OBD telematics system in vehicles.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit Sensor Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Heated Seats Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Vehicle Lighting System Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005634/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com