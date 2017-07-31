Regulatory News:

M6 Métropole Télévision (Paris:MMT):

The renewal of the broadcasting licence for the M6 channel for a period of 5 years from 6 May 2018 was published in the Journal Officiel on 30 July 2017. A new agreement was also signed on 27 July 2017 between the CSA and Métropole Télévision, which will come into force on 1 January 2018.

As part of this new agreement, the CSA has removed the upper limit of 34% of voting rights for any shareholder or group of shareholders acting in concert in the share capital of Métropole Télévision.

In accordance with Article 35 of the Bylaws of Métropole Télévision, RTL Group will be able to fully exercise the entirety of its voting rights, namely 48.26% at the date on which this press release is published, at any general meeting that may take place as from 1 January 2018 without prior statutory amendment.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005709/en/

Contacts:

M6 Métropole Télévision

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eric Ghestemme, +33 (0)1 41 92 59 53

eric.ghestemme@m6.fr

or

PRESS

Anne-Sophie Aubrée, +33 (0)1 41 92 66 22

asaubree@m6.fr