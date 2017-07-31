Africa Spice and Herb Extracts Market (2017-2022): Shifting Consumer Focus Towards Natural Products

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The spice and herb extracts market in the African region consists of celery, cumin, chili, coriander, cardamom, oregano, pepper, basil, ginger, thyme and other types of extracts. They are available both, in tinctures and powdered form, and are in high demand for their flavoring, seasoning and aromatic attributes.

Only few spice and herb extracts like chili and pepper extracts are exported from the African region despite having a huge natural diversity of herbs and spices in the region. The main reason is the lack of awareness among consumers about the utilities of the less known spice and herb extracts. However, in the African region itself, the market for spice and herb extracts is stable due to strong local demand.



The key drivers that have led to the growth of the spice and herb extracts market are the shifting consumer focus towards natural products and the increasing demand for convenience foods. Many companies, like Doehler, are focusing on natural herb & spice extracts as they are becoming popular in every segment of the food and beverage industry and offer plenty of scope for new and attractive taste creations. Despite positive prospects of the market in future, there are some constraints that are hindering the growth of the market, such as inefficient processing techniques leading to low-yields and poor quality products, adulteration, lack of awareness in the global market for locally grown herbs and spices, and availability of substitute products.



Companies Mentioned:



Alkaloids Corporation

Cosmark Pty Ltd.

Döhler GmbH

Dynadis Sarl

Indena S.p.A.

James Finlay Limited

Kalsec® Inc.

K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd.

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Naturex SA

Network Nutrition Pty Limited

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Organic Herb Inc

Plantextrakt GmbH & Co. KG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Synthite Industries Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Key Findings

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



