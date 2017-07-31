Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") has reopened the silver rich, formerly productive Sunshine mineralized zone, at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

Development work at the Sunshine zone has exposed veins, bands, seams and stringers of mineralization across the face, back and ribs of the workings. Silver bearing tetrahedrite (copper) is the main mineral.

The 140 foot long Sunshine zone was last mined in 1926. Historic smelter records show that 63,470 ounces of silver was recovered from the 2,558 tons mined from the zone. Development material currently extracted from the zone is being processed and upgraded at the Bayhorse Mine site.

Silver and copper mineralization at the Sunshine zone is reported to be up to 85ft wide south to north and open along strike to the west, through the Junction and Big Dog zones, for a known 840 ft. (Herdrick, 1981). An underground assay map developed by Cordex in 1976, to confirm prior assay maps, showed copper grades ranging from 1% to 3%.

Also, under the current re-development phase, work is progressing on re-opening the Big Dog zone that was extensively drilled by Silver King Mines. The Silver King drilling extended the 120 feet long Big Dog zone a further 200 feet along strike to the west.

Prior to mine closure in the fall of 1984, when silver prices dropped below US$5.00 per ounce, Silver King Mines focused its efforts mainly on the Big Dog zone that had yielded 20,832 ounces of silver from 558 tons from prior mining.

During its brief 1984 mining program, Silver King reported overall removal of 5,718 tons at an average grade of 16.7 opt Ag (572.5 g/t Ag) from the Big Dog and Junction zones.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill, comments that, "The Company is pleased that the mineralization now exposed at both the Sunshine and Junction mineralized zones at the Bayhorse mine is as reported in the substantial historic documentation on the Mine."