The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



31 July 2017



Resolutions at Vestjysk Bank A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 July 2017



At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank on 31 July 2017, the Board of Directors was authorised until 31 July 2018 to increase the Bank's share capital by up to DKK 760,000,000 at minimum par value with pre-emption rights for the Bank's shareholders.



The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to make the necessary registrations of the resolutions passed by the general meeting with the Danish Business Authority.



Vestjysk Bank A/S



The Board of Directors



Vestjysk Bank A/S Torvet 4-5 DK-7620 Lemvig Denmark Phone +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34631328 www.vestjyskbank.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639965