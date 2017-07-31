ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABSUE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
July 31, 2017
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Gould
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated (PCA) with a PDMR, namely Catherine Hughes, Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
B Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Withdrawal from Scrip Dividend Programme in respect of holdings stated above
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|Date of transaction
|July 31, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State