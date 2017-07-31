sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABSUE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

July 31, 2017

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Gould
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPerson Closely Associated (PCA) with a PDMR, namely Catherine Hughes, Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
B Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionWithdrawal from Scrip Dividend Programme in respect of holdings stated above
CurrencyEUR
Price
Volume
Total
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total
Date of transactionJuly 31, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


© 2017 PR Newswire