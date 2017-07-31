SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce its expansion of the team developing the KenCharts app. APT has partnered with talented developers to provide its beta testers and future customers with the ability to access a great charting tool.

"At APT, we are continually striving to provide our future customers with new and innovative trading tools that can assist them with analyzing trends and financial details," said Glenda Dowie, CEO of APT Systems. "We are happy to welcome Bobir and Ronen aboard."

Bobir Akilkhanov brings over 17 years of entrepreneurial and IT experience to the team. At the age of 21, he developed a competitor of Facebook being the world's fourth largest social media network at the time. He's gone on to be a part of several successful start-ups, created his own businesses while developing and consulting on projects for individuals such as Peter Neilson, and many private and Fortune 500 companies. Many of Bobir's in-house team at The Real Start have been working together for more than 10 years.

Alongside Bobir, Ronen Sartena brings his expertise in finance and marketing. He is the Director of Sales at Missed.com and The Real Start. Before The Real Start, Ronen worked with a global SaaS company with 1000+ employees in 57 offices on 6 continents. Ronen was a top ten performer globally and continues to establish solid business relationships with organizations across North America.

We continue to make excellent progress on the KenCharts design and financial data connectivity for the app. Visit our Twitter feed for real time updates at @APTYsys and to become a beta tester please sign up at www.aptsystemsinc.com. We appreciate your thoughts on the app and your support of our company. Many more great things are happening that we expect to be able to update you on in the near term future through social media and further press releases.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while monitoring dialogue on the proposed legislation for the proposed Fintech National Banking Charter.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc. (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact:

APT Systems, Inc.

Glenda Dowie

CEO

415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com



Investor Online Information Kit

http://aptsystemsinc.com/index.php/investor-relations



On Twitter follow @APTYsys



