Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Report 2017: Government Support Aids Growth of PACS Solutions

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Hardware, Software, and Services. The report also presents analytics by the following Product Types: Full Scale/Enterprise-Wide PACS, and Mini/Department-Wide PACS. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agfa Healthcare NV

Aspyra LLC

BRIT Systems Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

DelftDI Healthcare IT



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

A Prelude

Factors Driving the Growth of the Worldwide PACS Market

Outlook

By Region

United States : Holds the Largest Share

: Holds the Largest Share European PACS Market

An Important Hub

Asia-Pacific - A Potentially Lucrative Haven for PACS

- A Potentially Lucrative Haven for PACS By Segment

Services and Software Segments to Drive Market Growth

By Product Type

Full Scale PACS to Outdo Mini PACS



2. Market Drivers, Trends & Issues

Government Support Aids Growth of PACS Solutions

Ageing Population Drives PACS Market Growth

Technological Advancements Fuel Demand for Replacement Systems

Small Scale Healthcare Institutions to Sustain Growth in Developed Markets

High Costs Impact PACS Purchases

Radiology PACS Market Matures, Focus Shifts to Non-Radiology Departments

Need for Radiology and Cardiology PACS Unification Prevails

User Demand Favors Integrated RIS/PACS Solutions

RIS/PACS Integration Challenges

3D Capabilities Revolutionize PACS

Economic Crisis Accelerates Growth of Managed Service PACS Market

Various Phases and Delivery Models of Managed Service for PACS

PACS

Evolution, Issues and Innovations in Brief

Web-Developed PACS

The New Frontier in Evolution

Vendor Neutral Archiving Takes Over Storage Functionality of PACS

The Versatility of VNAs

VNA Addresses DICOM Issues with PACS

Cloud-Based PACS

the Next Phase in the Evolution of PACS

Benefits offered by Cloud-Based PACS

Mobile PACS Overcomes Roadblocks and Gains Traction

Benefits of Mobile PACS

Third-party Middleware Offerings to Make Inroads into Enterprise PACS Market



3. Competitive Landscape

Brief Overview of Select PACS on the Market

Centricity PACS (GE Healthcare)

Impax PACS (Agfa)

INFINITT PACS (INFINITT Healthcare)

Merge PACS (Merge Healthcare)

Synapse PACS (FujiFilm)

Syngo PACS (Siemens Healthcare)

Unity-SC PAC (DR Systems)

Vue PACS (Carestream Health)



4. Product Overview

PACS

A Landmark in the Field of Radiology

Evolution of PACS

DICOM Mantra

Fundamental Structure of PACS

Image Acquisition Devices

Host Computer

Image-Archiving Devices

Display Stations

Networks and Interface

Different Types of Networks

Networks also differ by the geographical area they serve like

A Working Model of PACS

PACS Software

Hardware

Services

HIS/RIS/PACS Integration

A Fundamental Aspect of PACS Integration

Need for HIS/RIS Interface

Parallel PACS

PACS

A Cost Effective System

Infrastructural Prerequisites Needed to Effectively Support PACS

PACS Workflow Optimization

A Detailed Review of the Process

Synopsized Review of the Economic Advantages and Benefits of Optimized Workflow

Economic Effects

Working procedure

Personnel

Ecological Aspects

Successful Implementation of PACS

Playing by the Rules

Detailed Pre-Planning

Parties to Decision Making

Deciding Upon the Type of Network Infrastructure & Related Technologies

The Vital Choice between Turnkey, In House and Best of Breed PACS Solutions

The Use of Protocols

The Choice of Archiving Servers

Choice of Monitors

The All Important Issue of HIS/RIS/PACS Integration

Understanding the Importance of VIEPR

Confronting Issues of Privacy and Security

ASP PACS

Perceptive Insight into the Correlation between PACS & Telemedicine

Benefits of PACS

Drawbacks of PACS

Role of PACS in Shaping an Integrated Image Management System

ASP-An Attractive Option to Handle Image Storage

PACS Assessment

For Integration

For Archive

For Workstation

PACS

Current & Future

Digital Archives: Electronic Storage of Digital Images

Digital PACS

Full PACS: A Filmless Diagnostic System

Image Distribution Network: Retrieves Images and Reports

Imaging Workstations: Instant Access to Medical Records

Mini PACS: Serving An Exclusive Facility

Printer Networks

Remote Archives

Internet

Playing a Major Role in PACS

PACS

A Viable Solution for Digital Mammography Images



5. Industry Scenario



Technology Infrastructure of Next Generation Healthcare Delivery Systems

Telemedicine Enters the Lexicon of Medical World

Electronic Health Record System

Dynamics of Imaging & Its Growing Relevance in the Hospital



6. Analysis of Purchasing Patterns

Dynamics of Purchasing Behavior

A Review

Pivotal Issues that Confront Open Systems

Manufacturers Exhibit Reluctance to Open Up Their Systems

Compliance with DICOM Standards

Inefficient System Integration among Vendors

Regulatory Shackles

Lack of Widespread Knowledge about the Extent of DICOM Compatibility

Purchasing Patterns that Drive Sales of PACS

Needs Assessment

DICOM Conformance Requirements

RFP Generation

Acceptance and Turnover Section

Vendor Responses

Steps for efficient evaluation of vendor responses:

Installation, Training and Turnover



7. Product Introductions/Innovations

ASPYRA Secures CE Mark for PACS Products

FUJIFILM Releases Synapse VNA Version 6.2

INFINITT Adds New Features to INFINITT PACS and INFINITT Healthcare Platform VNA

Telemis Rolls Out New PACS Software Version

Fujifilm Rolls Out Synapse 5 PACS in the UK

Digisonics Releases New Version of OB/GYN PACS

ScImage to Launch New Cloud PACS

FUJIFILM Secures FDA Approval for Synapse 5

Shina Systems Introduces 3Di PACS

Telemis Releases Version 4.7 of Telemis-Medical PACS Software

Novarad Rolls Out New Version of Nova PACS Software

Aspyra Launches New Version of AccessNET and AccessMED

Carestream to Showcase New Features of Vue Cardio PACS

Viztek Adds New Features to Exa PACS Platform

Heidelberg Engineering Launches Ophthalmic PACS

Carestream to Launch New Capabilities for Vue PACS

aycan and medQ Launch Fully Integrated RIS/PACS solution

Aspyra Releases PACS Version 6.9.1



8. Recent Industry Activity

Novarad Corporation Expands Imaging Products Contract with Philippines Hospital

Carestream to Install Vue PACS and Vue VNA at West Hertfordshire Hospitals

Sectra to Install PACS at UPHS

IntellaPACS Changes Name to Emergent Connect

Novarad Teams Up with Nuance for Software Integration

Carestream Bags DIN-PACS IV Contract from the US Government

Agfa HealthCare Secures US' DIN-PACS IV Contract

Watts Selects Novarad's PACS and RIS Systems

Sectra and ProMedica Ink Contract for PACS Integration into VNA

Royal Philips and Hitachi Collaborate for VNA Solution

and Hitachi Collaborate for VNA Solution GE Healthcare to Shift Headquarters to the US

Royal Philips Inks Deal to Optimize Imaging Sharing Workflow of UCHealth

to Optimize Imaging Sharing Workflow of UCHealth Alliance Medical Installs Intelerad' IntelePACS®

IBM Acquires Merge Healthcare

Tulsa Spine and Specialty Upgrades its CARESTREAM Vue PACS

Carestream and Newcastle Upon Tyne Ink RIS/PACS Supply Deal

St. Michael's Hospital Deploys CARESTREAM Vue PACS

ONRAD Installs Carestream's Vue PACS

FUJIFILM Takes Over TeraMedica

INFINITT Healthcare Bags Contract for PACS in Turkey

Carestream Inks Deal Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust to Supply PACS

Merge Takes Over DR Systems

Merge Healthcare to Provide Cardiology PACS to Rush University Medical Center

Medical Center Lexmark Takes Over Claron

Cerner Acquires Siemens Health Services

Carestream's PACS Obtains US Navy Certification

Merge Inks Deal with Primordial Design for Upgrades to PACS System

Merge Partners with Cisco to Expand PACS to Jordan

Imaging Advantage Acquires Brit Systems

Ascendian to Team Up with PACSMan for Developing Advanced PACS Solution

9. Focus on Select Players



10. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 97)



- The United States (59)

- Canada (3)

- Japan (4)

- Europe (18)



- Germany (5)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (9)



- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

- Middle East (1)

- Latin America (1)

- Africa (1)



Companies Mentioned



Agfa Healthcare NV ( Belgium )

) Aspyra LLC ( USA )

) BRIT Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Carestream Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Cerner Corporation ( USA )

) DelftDI Healthcare IT ( The Netherlands )

) Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) GE Healthcare (UK)

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Intelerad Medical Systems, Inc. ( Canada )

) McKesson Corporation ( USA )

) Merge Healthcare, Inc. ( USA )

) Novarad Corporation ( USA )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Sectra AB ( Sweden )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x2qxn2/picture_archiving

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716