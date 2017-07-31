Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Report 2017: Government Support Aids Growth of PACS Solutions

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Hardware, Software, and Services. The report also presents analytics by the following Product Types: Full Scale/Enterprise-Wide PACS, and Mini/Department-Wide PACS. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agfa Healthcare NV
- Aspyra LLC
- BRIT Systems Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- DelftDI Healthcare IT
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- A Prelude
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Worldwide PACS Market
- Outlook
- By Region
- United States: Holds the Largest Share
- European PACS Market
- An Important Hub
- Asia-Pacific- A Potentially Lucrative Haven for PACS
- By Segment
- Services and Software Segments to Drive Market Growth
- By Product Type
- Full Scale PACS to Outdo Mini PACS
2. Market Drivers, Trends & Issues
- Government Support Aids Growth of PACS Solutions
- Ageing Population Drives PACS Market Growth
- Technological Advancements Fuel Demand for Replacement Systems
- Small Scale Healthcare Institutions to Sustain Growth in Developed Markets
- High Costs Impact PACS Purchases
- Radiology PACS Market Matures, Focus Shifts to Non-Radiology Departments
- Need for Radiology and Cardiology PACS Unification Prevails
- User Demand Favors Integrated RIS/PACS Solutions
- RIS/PACS Integration Challenges
- 3D Capabilities Revolutionize PACS
- Economic Crisis Accelerates Growth of Managed Service PACS Market
- Various Phases and Delivery Models of Managed Service for PACS
- PACS
- Evolution, Issues and Innovations in Brief
- Web-Developed PACS
- The New Frontier in Evolution
- Vendor Neutral Archiving Takes Over Storage Functionality of PACS
- The Versatility of VNAs
- VNA Addresses DICOM Issues with PACS
- Cloud-Based PACS
- the Next Phase in the Evolution of PACS
- Benefits offered by Cloud-Based PACS
- Mobile PACS Overcomes Roadblocks and Gains Traction
- Benefits of Mobile PACS
- Third-party Middleware Offerings to Make Inroads into Enterprise PACS Market
3. Competitive Landscape
- Brief Overview of Select PACS on the Market
- Centricity PACS (GE Healthcare)
- Impax PACS (Agfa)
- INFINITT PACS (INFINITT Healthcare)
- Merge PACS (Merge Healthcare)
- Synapse PACS (FujiFilm)
- Syngo PACS (Siemens Healthcare)
- Unity-SC PAC (DR Systems)
- Vue PACS (Carestream Health)
4. Product Overview
- PACS
- A Landmark in the Field of Radiology
- Evolution of PACS
- DICOM Mantra
- Fundamental Structure of PACS
- Image Acquisition Devices
- Host Computer
- Image-Archiving Devices
- Display Stations
- Networks and Interface
- Different Types of Networks
- Networks also differ by the geographical area they serve like
- A Working Model of PACS
- PACS Software
- Hardware
- Services
- HIS/RIS/PACS Integration
- A Fundamental Aspect of PACS Integration
- Need for HIS/RIS Interface
- Parallel PACS
- PACS
- A Cost Effective System
- Infrastructural Prerequisites Needed to Effectively Support PACS
- PACS Workflow Optimization
- A Detailed Review of the Process
- Synopsized Review of the Economic Advantages and Benefits of Optimized Workflow
- Economic Effects
- Working procedure
- Personnel
- Ecological Aspects
- Successful Implementation of PACS
- Playing by the Rules
- Detailed Pre-Planning
- Parties to Decision Making
- Deciding Upon the Type of Network Infrastructure & Related Technologies
- The Vital Choice between Turnkey, In House and Best of Breed PACS Solutions
- The Use of Protocols
- The Choice of Archiving Servers
- Choice of Monitors
- The All Important Issue of HIS/RIS/PACS Integration
- Understanding the Importance of VIEPR
- Confronting Issues of Privacy and Security
- ASP PACS
- Perceptive Insight into the Correlation between PACS & Telemedicine
- Benefits of PACS
- Drawbacks of PACS
- Role of PACS in Shaping an Integrated Image Management System
- ASP-An Attractive Option to Handle Image Storage
- PACS Assessment
- For Integration
- For Archive
- For Workstation
- PACS
- Current & Future
- Digital Archives: Electronic Storage of Digital Images
- Digital PACS
- Full PACS: A Filmless Diagnostic System
- Image Distribution Network: Retrieves Images and Reports
- Imaging Workstations: Instant Access to Medical Records
- Mini PACS: Serving An Exclusive Facility
- Printer Networks
- Remote Archives
- Internet
- Playing a Major Role in PACS
- PACS
- A Viable Solution for Digital Mammography Images
5. Industry Scenario
- Technology Infrastructure of Next Generation Healthcare Delivery Systems
- Telemedicine Enters the Lexicon of Medical World
- Electronic Health Record System
- Dynamics of Imaging & Its Growing Relevance in the Hospital
6. Analysis of Purchasing Patterns
- Dynamics of Purchasing Behavior
- A Review
- Pivotal Issues that Confront Open Systems
- Manufacturers Exhibit Reluctance to Open Up Their Systems
- Compliance with DICOM Standards
- Inefficient System Integration among Vendors
- Regulatory Shackles
- Lack of Widespread Knowledge about the Extent of DICOM Compatibility
- Purchasing Patterns that Drive Sales of PACS
- Needs Assessment
- DICOM Conformance Requirements
- RFP Generation
- Acceptance and Turnover Section
- Vendor Responses
- Steps for efficient evaluation of vendor responses:
- Installation, Training and Turnover
7. Product Introductions/Innovations
- ASPYRA Secures CE Mark for PACS Products
- FUJIFILM Releases Synapse VNA Version 6.2
- INFINITT Adds New Features to INFINITT PACS and INFINITT Healthcare Platform VNA
- Telemis Rolls Out New PACS Software Version
- Fujifilm Rolls Out Synapse 5 PACS in the UK
- Digisonics Releases New Version of OB/GYN PACS
- ScImage to Launch New Cloud PACS
- FUJIFILM Secures FDA Approval for Synapse 5
- Shina Systems Introduces 3Di PACS
- Telemis Releases Version 4.7 of Telemis-Medical PACS Software
- Novarad Rolls Out New Version of Nova PACS Software
- Aspyra Launches New Version of AccessNET and AccessMED
- Carestream to Showcase New Features of Vue Cardio PACS
- Viztek Adds New Features to Exa PACS Platform
- Heidelberg Engineering Launches Ophthalmic PACS
- Carestream to Launch New Capabilities for Vue PACS
- aycan and medQ Launch Fully Integrated RIS/PACS solution
- Aspyra Releases PACS Version 6.9.1
8. Recent Industry Activity
- Novarad Corporation Expands Imaging Products Contract with Philippines Hospital
- Carestream to Install Vue PACS and Vue VNA at West Hertfordshire Hospitals
- Sectra to Install PACS at UPHS
- IntellaPACS Changes Name to Emergent Connect
- Novarad Teams Up with Nuance for Software Integration
- Carestream Bags DIN-PACS IV Contract from the US Government
- Agfa HealthCare Secures US' DIN-PACS IV Contract
- Watts Selects Novarad's PACS and RIS Systems
- Sectra and ProMedica Ink Contract for PACS Integration into VNA
- Royal Philips and Hitachi Collaborate for VNA Solution
- GE Healthcare to Shift Headquarters to the US
- Royal Philips Inks Deal to Optimize Imaging Sharing Workflow of UCHealth
- Alliance Medical Installs Intelerad' IntelePACS®
- IBM Acquires Merge Healthcare
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Upgrades its CARESTREAM Vue PACS
- Carestream and Newcastle Upon Tyne Ink RIS/PACS Supply Deal
- St. Michael's Hospital Deploys CARESTREAM Vue PACS
- ONRAD Installs Carestream's Vue PACS
- FUJIFILM Takes Over TeraMedica
- INFINITT Healthcare Bags Contract for PACS in Turkey
- Carestream Inks Deal Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust to Supply PACS
- Merge Takes Over DR Systems
- Merge Healthcare to Provide Cardiology PACS to Rush University Medical Center
- Lexmark Takes Over Claron
- Cerner Acquires Siemens Health Services
- Carestream's PACS Obtains US Navy Certification
- Merge Inks Deal with Primordial Design for Upgrades to PACS System
- Merge Partners with Cisco to Expand PACS to Jordan
- Imaging Advantage Acquires Brit Systems
- Ascendian to Team Up with PACSMan for Developing Advanced PACS Solution
9. Focus on Select Players
10. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 97)
- The United States (59)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (18)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa Healthcare NV (Belgium)
- Aspyra LLC (USA)
- BRIT Systems Inc. (USA)
- Carestream Health, Inc. (USA)
- Cerner Corporation (USA)
- DelftDI Healthcare IT (The Netherlands)
- Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Intelerad Medical Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- McKesson Corporation (USA)
- Merge Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
- Novarad Corporation (USA)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Sectra AB (Sweden)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x2qxn2/picture_archiving
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716