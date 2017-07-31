Data Logger Market 11.92% CAGR to 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Data logger market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of SoCs. An SoC is an IC that packages all the necessary electronic components into a single microchip. Currently, the market is witnessing a rapid increase in the demand for SoCs, primarily because of the factors such as the rapid technological developments and the changing customer needs. SoCs are used in small and complex electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and portable gaming devices. They help develop compact and highly reliable electronic products. Some of the benefits associated with SoCs are the high density of functions, high on-chip frequencies, high reliability, and moderate unit costs. The analysts forecast global data logger market to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% during the period 2017-2021.

According to the data logger market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions. The increasing needs for automation systems/modules across various end-user segments have extensively increased the demand for data loggers. To create an automated environment, the systems/modules need to be equipped with multiple measurement sensors (data loggers) that record and communicate data. These data loggers and their measurement criteria depend purely on their applications.

The following companies as the key players in the global data logger market: National Instruments and Keysight Technologies Other prominent vendors in the market are: Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers, Acumen Instruments, AEMC Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Delphin Technology, Delta OHM, Dickson, Digitron Italia, Eltek, Lascar Electronics, and MadgeTech.

Global Data Logger Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data logger market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, and sales volume.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High capital investment for software solutions. The efficiency of data loggers will only be realized by integrating software solutions that help analyze and optimize the data logger's area of application. However, the initial cost of acquiring and integrating software solutions by connecting various data loggers either wirelessly or by Ethernet/USB cables is high. This makes it hard for small and medium end-users to procure such software solutions, which limits the growth of the global data logger market. However, the challenge is mainly for the end-users that opt for stand-alone data loggers. It is also expected that the prices of customized software integration services by the vendors are expected to reduce substantially by the end of the forecast period.

