Technavio market research analysts forecast the global content protection market 2017-2021 to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005620/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global content protection market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global content protection marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists DRM, CAS, and watermarking as the three major types of content protection, of which DRM dominated the global content protection market with close to 45% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global content protection market:

Increasing use of consumer electronic devices

Growing Internet use

Use of IPTVs and satellite TVs

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing use of consumer electronic devices

There is an increased use of smart consumer devices like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs. This is mainly because of various features like connectivity to networking technologies, ease of handling emergencies, luxurious lifestyle, and better security provided by these smart devices. The market for smart consumer devices is driven by countries like Japan, China, South Korea, the US, and other countries in Southeast Asia.

The rise of the Internet bandwidth and increased consumption of premium content across smartphones, tablets, PCs, portable PCs, and smart TVs, has led to the increased use of content protection systems in these electronic media. The use of DRM controls the content viewed on these devices. Thus devices can make use of content protection systems to provide authorized access.

Growing Internet use

The Internet can be accessed through a computer, smartphone, digital TV, and other devices. In 2016, developing countries such as India and China had more than 2 billion Internet users. The Internet penetration rates are high in developed countries with more than 70% penetration in comparison to around 40% penetration in developing countries.

Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for media and entertainment services research, says, "With the growing use of the Internet, the use of content protection is also growing. These protection systems restrict the use of Internet services from customers who have not purchased them. DRM, watermarking, and CAS are essentially used by operators to protect unauthorized access to data.

The global content protection market is growing due to the growing number of web shopping sites, which make use of web protection for secure payments. E-commerce applications, personalized one-to-one services, and access to databases are susceptible to risk such as altering the identity of documents. Many online services adopt the watermark-based approach to protect the digital identity of documents. Therefore, with the growing Internet use, the use of DRM, CAS, and watermarking is witnessing demand, thus contributing to the growth of the global content protection market.

Use of IPTVs and satellite TVs

An IPTV is a simple network that uses streamed data through the Internet connection instead of receiving TV programs as broadcast signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dish, and cables. Programs can be watched either on a computer or with the use of STBs. Consumers prefer IPTVs because they offer VOD services wherein the consumer pays for the content being watched.

Satellite TVs involve wireless delivery of TV programs to TV sets worldwide through a network of radio signals, communication satellites, broadcast centers, and antennas. They provide customers a range of channels with better quality pictures. Customers directly receive signals to their TVs rather than being redirected through a cable. A wide range of channels and services are selected by the direct-broadcast satellite to be sent to a digital satellite receiver or an analog satellite receiver. Satellite stations transmit the TV programming through radio signals.

"In 2014, the satellite TV market accounted for a revenue share of more than 30% of the total subscriptions in the global TV subscription market. Increased number of subscriptions will propel the satellite TV market. This leads to the growth in the use of CAS systems, which, in turn, will drive the global content protection market, allowing many customers to subscribe services as per their requirement," says Ujjwal.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Social Media Analytics Market 2017-2021

Global Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market 2017-2021

Global Live Music Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005620/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com