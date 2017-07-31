MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill on its Urban property, Quebec.

As part of its ongoing summer exploration program, Beaufield has started drilling a new area of its property located immediately north of the Bonterra Resources Gladiator gold deposit to test for potential extensions of mineralization in the area. Of particular interest, Bonterra recently reported an intercept of 21.5 g/t gold over 3.0 m from the North Zone (Bonterra Resources July 20th News Release), located within 50 metres of the property boundary with Beaufield's Rouleau property according to company maps and ground reconnaissance.. It should be noted that no drilling has ever been conducted on Beaufield's ground in this location, there are no outcrops present and the area has just recently become accessible by road.

To date, Beaufield has completed fifteen (15) diamond drill holes totaling 3,012 metres since early June on the Rouleau and Macho blocks. This work has targeted geophysical anomalies from its recently completed airborne electro-magnetic (VTEM+) survey. The VTEM targets have been prioritized according to intensity, presence of associated gold mineralization and underlying prospective geological structures. Due to the level of exploration activity in the region assay turnaround has been slow, but results are pending and will be released at the earliest possible opportunity.

Beaufield's 21,400 hectare, 100% owned Rouleau and Macho properties are strategically and centrally located in the Urban-Barry district of Quebec.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Ronald Stewart, P.Geo., Interim President and CEO of Beaufield and Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a well financed mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties in Urban, Launay, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and Hemlo. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $7.5 million in working capital, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

