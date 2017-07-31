Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig has today announced they are hosting a webinar titled 'Marketing mix optimization for marketing excellence'. The 45-minute webinar will take place on August 2nd and 3rd, focusing on how businesses can use marketing mix optimization to perform a deep dive analysis of potential opportunities in developed as well as emerging markets.

Why should you attend this webinar?

Market saturation in developed countries combined with a rising demand in emerging economies has created a rapid shift in market dynamics across the globe. As a result of this shift, many companies are facing challenges when trying to optimize their marketing investments for devising market expansion strategies.

Through marketing mix optimization, businesses can not only evaluate their past marketing activities but also forecast the marketing return on investment (MROI) based on data driven insights. These insights are based on data collected through traditional media (TV, Print, Radio, PR, etc.) as well as digital media (websites, social media, etc.). Combining these insights with sales information can enable organizations to develop marketing strategies that will help in driving profitability, increase incremental sales, and improve conversions by identifying media channels that are effective and profitable in reaching customers.

Key Webinar Takeaways and Speakers

Presenting the webinar will be Aviral Sinha, analytics services leader for the Quantzig team. Aviral has over five years providing marketing analytics, pricing optimization, forecasting, and BI solutions for the retail, CPG, food and beverage, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. His insights will address the following key topics along with a 15-minute Q&A session:

Current challenges and market mix models to maximize sales and marketing effectiveness

Roadmap for advanced data analytics driven market mix modeling

Rising prominence of digital channels in market mix optimization

The way forward for marketing strategy development for future organizations

Please follow the links given below to register for the webinar:

For EMEA Audience

Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8126182961595219714 Webinar ID: 652-202-715 Date and Time: Wed, Aug 2, 2017 11:00 AM 11:45 AM BST Duration 45 mins For NA Audience Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7841871244884984578 Webinar ID: 462-320-027 Date and Time: Thu, Aug 3, 2017 10:30 AM 11:15 CDT Duration 45 mins

View all Quantzig's past and upcoming webinars: https://www.quantzig.com/webinars

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries.

