Africa Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% - Analysis By Irrigation Type & Country

The "Africa Agricultural irrigation machinery Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Africa Agricultural Irrigation Machinery market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period.

In the current agricultural scenario, water scarcity is a major challenge and a key driver for the use of micro irrigation machinery systems. In most of the countries, water scarcity leads to deterioration of the quality of food produced and reduction in quantity. Fragmented land needs controlled amount of water where the irrigation system proved fruitful. Irrigated land is twice productive than the rain-fed land.

Main factors that drive the growth of this market are the increasing adoption of technology-driven agricultural machinery and growing demand for food due to the increasing population. However, most of the farmers are small holding farmers and, thus, cannot afford the sophisticated irrigated machinery. Some of the tropical countries, where most of the agricultural lands are rain-fed, irrigations systems are useful only for a short period and customization of the crop, based on the geography, is quite challenging. People belonging to rural areas, with lower than average income, are sceptical to using the advanced machinery where marketing promotions failed without local networks.



Companies Mentioned:



Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Limited

Multi-Spray

Agrico

NorthMec

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Deere & Company

Lindsay Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

Eurodrip S.A

Microjet



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Africa Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Segmentation, By Irrigation Type



6. Africa Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Segmentation, By Country



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



