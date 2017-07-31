The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005869/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ESD protection devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalESD protection devicesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two main material segments which are ceramic and silicon. The ceramic segment accounted for more than 62% of the market share in 2016.

"The growing demand for consumer electronics is one of the primary drivers for these devices. The increase in urbanization rates coupled with the increase in disposable incomes fuels the demand for consumer electronics. Also, the increasing smartphone penetration, especially in the developing countries, will propel the demand for ESD protection devices," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead power research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global ESD protection devices market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

ESD Protection Devices Market in APAC

APAC will register rapid growth in the demand for ESD protection devices during the forecast period. Growing population along with the changing trends of urbanization and industrialization has made APAC the fastest growing market for ESD protection devices. China and India are the major drivers of the market due to increased penetration of smartphones coupled with rising disposable incomes in this region.

Furthermore, this region functions as an outsourcing destination for the North American and the European manufacturers. This is mainly because of the availability of cheap labor, low installation, and production costs, along with reduced capital expenditure, better flexibility, and faster cycle times, thereby resulting in a shorter time to market (TTM).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

ESD Protection Devices Market in Americas

The American countries have a mature market for electrical appliances and power protection systems. However, replacement of appliances, electricity generation, and new construction activities will result in an increase in demand for ESD protection devices. The increase in penetration of smartphones in the US plays a significant role in generating more demand for ESD protection devices.

The US accounts for most of the global connected devices market due primarily to its implementation of the Green Buildings Act. The Green Buildings Act covers the public, private, and non-profit sectors that have the goal to increase energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings.

"The use of connected devices has reduced the annual energy consumption in many countries. The Americas is home to many connected devices manufacturing companies such as Nest Labs, Honeywell, and Apple. Owing to the increased application of connected devices, the market for ceramic-based electrostatic protection devices will increase," says Neelesh.

ESD Protection Devices Market in EMEA

The revival of the automotive industry in Europe is expected to drive the demand for ESD protection devices in the region. Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are the leading revenue contributors to the market from this region. It is further anticipated that smartphone penetration will witness an increase in Western Europe during the forecast period. There was an increase of around 167% in smartphone adoption between 2011 and 2016 as a percentage of the total population in Western Europe. The growing penetration year over year will result in the spurring demand for ESD protection devices as they are the key components in smartphone devices.

The top vendors in the global ESD protection devices market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Murata Manufacturing

Nexperia

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Browse Related Reports:

Global Wind Turbine Brakes Market 2017-2021

Global Solar PV Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005869/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com