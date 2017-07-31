Perfect World CEO Robert Hong Xiao: give back to users with meticulously crafted games

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- During a press conference on July 26, Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert Hong Xiao gave a presentation on over 30 highly-anticipated products, and shared the company's developments during the recent year and his new insights on trends across the Chinese entertainment industry.

Meeting the requirements of a diversified range of demanding users with over 30 meticulously crafted games

The more than 30 quality titles include mobile games Zhu Xian Mobile, Legend of The Condor Heroes, Lun Hui Jue, Meng Jian Ji and the official mobile version of Legend of Martial Arts, as well as DOTA2, CS:GO, Crossout, The Flame in the Flood, Subnautica and the PS4 edition of 3on3 Freestyle and Unruly Heroes, which are available on PC client, mobile, web, console and VR game platforms. The games cover the full gamut of player preferences, including fantasy, shooting, quadratic elements, action, MMORPG and sports, among others.

Dr. Xiao commented, "Quality content is always at the heart of what content producers are committed to. Focusing on research and development as well as products has always been fundamental to our development."

Perfect World exhibited a series of high-quality products at ChinaJoy, including those incorporating quadratic elements, eSports and innovative approaches to classic, nostalgic games.

Dr. Xiao also highlighted Perfect World's film and television business consisting of Incubation Platform and five production teams: Beijing Xinbaoyuan Movie & TV Investment, Beijing Huamei Shikong Media, Beijing Wanmei Pengrui Entertainment, Beijing Wanmei Jianxin Entertainment and Jianghe Studio. The teams together released 38 extraordinary TV shows, including Shen Hai Li Jian, My Physical Education Teacher, Gui Qu Lai, The Most Beautiful Youth Time and Hero Dog Season 3.

Using a network of interconnections to deliver universal integration across the pan-entertainment ecosystem

"Major changes have been seen across the pan-entertainment industry in recent years, where players are not limited in cooperation with their peers in terms of products and content and where they can work with more businesses operating across the wider industry chain," added Dr. Xiao.

In addition to partnering with Allied eSports to create an eSports ecosystem, including competitions and talent development, Perfect World has also achieved a win-win situation by creating mobile games through technological cooperation with Chinese communication equipment supplier Huawei. The company has also, in collaboration with Huarong Group, built a cultural and creative industry base integrating research and production.

As for the film and television business, Perfect World acquired Antaeus Group Theater Chain and Cineplex in 2016 and invested in Xi'an Jaywalk Media & Entertainment in 2017, forming a group consisting of seven key businesses.

Perfect World had earlier expanded beyond its home market, with game products exported to over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With over 20 branch offices across Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, the game developer has speeded up its cooperation with international game publishers and accelerated the integration of its global resources.

Perfect World Pictures set up Perfect Village Entertainment with Village Roadshow Entertainment and WME-IMG in 2017, following a strategic partnership with Universal Pictures in 2016.

In an era where there is an increasing demand for revolutionary technologies and entertainment products, Perfect World, with a focus on IP, has been committed to growing its businesses through cross-industry cooperation and integration across the worlds of movies, games, literature, animation and education. Using a network of interconnections as a vehicle for enabling universal integration across industries, Perfect World has created personalized and quality content for its users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540005/Sharing_The_Latest_News___Perfect_World_Latest_Games.jpg