WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Discovery Communications (DISCA) have moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, tumbling by 8.4 percent. With the drop, Discovery has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over two months.



The decline by Discover comes after the cable network operator reported weaker than expected second quarter earnings and announced an agreement to acquire Scripps Networks (SNI) in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $14.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX