Pulse Oximeters - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are CAS Medical Systems, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Nihon-Kohden Corp, Nonin Medical & Opto Circuits

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pulse Oximeters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pulse Oximeters in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and Point-of-Care markets: Product Segments - Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Finger Pulse Oximeters, and Others; Point-of-Care markets - Hospital Care and Alternate Care. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 68 companies including many key and niche players such as:



CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Nihon-Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Opto Circuits ( India ) Ltd.



Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview

Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth Opportunities

Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business

Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most

Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care Market

Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in Overdrive

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market

Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters

Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry

Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market

2. Market Trends & Issues

Technological Innovations

A Cornerstone for Evolution of Pulse Oximeters

Product innovations to Boost Prospects

Growing Range of Oximetry Devices

Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction

Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services

Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters

Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-Based Pulse Oximeters

Oximetry Turns Green

Exploration for New Markets Continues

General Care Floor Area

A High Market Opportunity

Athletes

A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases

Esophagus

Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels

Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring

Nasal Ala

An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements

New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring

Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry

Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables Patient Care in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment

Pulse Oximetry in Wearables

The Future in Store

Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry

Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market

Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices



3. Applications Markets Overview

Applications of Pulse Oximetry in Clinical Settings

A Glimpse of Clinical Applications of Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximetry Use in Pediatric Patients

Asthma Monitoring through Pulse Oximetry

The Viability of Standalone Pulse Oximetry Usage in OSA Detection

Pulse Oximeters Carry Huge Importance in Paramedics

Pulse Oximetry Application in Dentistry

Technological Advances Enable Expanded Outdoor Use of Pulse Oximetry



4. Competitive Landscape

Pulse Oximetry Market

Highly Consolidated

Differentiating Factors

Patent Issues Continue to Blot the Market

Masimo's Rainbow SET Devices Make a Slow Start

Rainbow Technology Drives Sales of Conventional Pulse Oximeters of Masimo

Counterfeiting Compels Masimo to Develop New Sensor Design



5. Product Overview

Pulse Oximetry

A Noninvasive Technique

Pulse Oximeters in Home Monitor Systems

Types of Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeters

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Others

Table-Top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Multiparameter Units

Sensors

A Key Component

Factors Responsible for Inaccurate Readings:

The Principle

The Working

Pulse Oximeters Use Photoplethysmography Signals

A Retrospective

Beer's Law

Where are they Used?

Main Physical Parameters of the Patient Measured

Measurement of Oxygen Saturation Level

Applications

Monitoring in Anesthesia

Commonly Used Instruments for Monitoring During Anesthesia and their Uses

Pulse Oximetry in Dentistry

Monitoring During Cardiac Catheterization

Alternatives to Pulse Oximetry



6. Product Innovations/Introductions

Santamedical Rolls Out New Finger Pulse Oximeter

VirtuOx Launches VPOD Dream Pulse Oximeter

Masimo to Launch Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter in India

Masimo to Feature in SunTech's Vital Signs Device

Nonin Medical Launches NoninConnect Elite Finger Pulse Oximeter

Masimo Adds New Feature to MightySat Pulse Oximeter

Nonin Introduces NoninConnect 3230 Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter and iOS App

Masimo Releases Sat 901+ Low Cost Pulse Oximeter in India

Masimo Rolls Out MightySat Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

Covidien Unveils Nellcor Portable SpO2 Patient Monitoring System

Masimo Receives CE Mark for TFA-1 Transflectance Adhesive Forehead Sensor

Nonin Adds Memory Volume Indicator to WristOx2® Model 3150 Pulse Oximeter

Den of Goods Introduces TempIR Pulse Oximeter

LionsGate Unveils Kenek Edge Mobile Pulse Oximeter

Covidien to Launch Nellcor Respiration Rate System in Europe

Azoi Develops Wello, a Smartphone Case

iHealth Unveils a Novel Wristworn Pulse Oximeter

Nonin Medical to Roll Out NoninConnect eHealth Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter



7. Recent Industry Activity

Masimo Secures CE Marking for NIBP Measurements on Rad-97

Taiwan Biophotonic Obtains CE Marking for oCare Pro 100 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeter

Masimo Obtains CE Marking for Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter®

Masimo and Nellcor Alter Oximetry Royalty Agreement

Masimo Gains CE Marking for O3 Regional Oximetry in Pediatric Patients

Masimo Secures 510(k) Clearance from FDA for O3 Regional Oximetry

FDA Clears MightySat Rx Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

Welch Allyn Partners with Nonin for Pulse Oximetry Technology

Medtronic Acquires Covidien

Nonin Medical Inks a Distribution Agreement with Terumo Cardiovascular

CASMED Receives Regulatory Clearance for FORE-SIGHT ELITE® Oximeters

CASMED Inks a Distribution Agreement with Century Medical

CASMED Receives FDA Approval for FORE-SIGHT ELITE

CASMED Inks Distribution Agreement with Gamida

LionsGate Technologies Secures Financial Backers for Developing Phone Oximeter



8. Focus on Select Players



9. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 68 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)



- The United States (29)

- Canada (1)

- Japan (3)

- Europe (15)



- Germany (6)

- The United Kingdom (4)

- Italy (2)

- Rest of Europe (3)



- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dc65ps/pulse_oximeters

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716