Pulse Oximeters - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are CAS Medical Systems, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Nihon-Kohden Corp, Nonin Medical & Opto Circuits

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pulse Oximeters in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and Point-of-Care markets: Product Segments - Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Finger Pulse Oximeters, and Others; Point-of-Care markets - Hospital Care and Alternate Care. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 68 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Nihon-Kohden Corp.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Overview
- Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate
- Current and Future Analysis
- Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth Opportunities
- Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business
- Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most
- Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care Market
- Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in Overdrive
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market
- Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters
- Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry
- Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market
2. Market Trends & Issues
- Technological Innovations
- A Cornerstone for Evolution of Pulse Oximeters
- Product innovations to Boost Prospects
- Growing Range of Oximetry Devices
- Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction
- Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services
- Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters
- Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-Based Pulse Oximeters
- Oximetry Turns Green
- Exploration for New Markets Continues
- General Care Floor Area
- A High Market Opportunity
- Athletes
- A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters
- Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases
- Esophagus
- Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels
- Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring
- Nasal Ala
- An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements
- New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring
- Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry
- Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables Patient Care in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment
- Pulse Oximetry in Wearables
- The Future in Store
- Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry
- Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market
- Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices
3. Applications Markets Overview
- Applications of Pulse Oximetry in Clinical Settings
- A Glimpse of Clinical Applications of Pulse Oximeters
- Pulse Oximetry Use in Pediatric Patients
- Asthma Monitoring through Pulse Oximetry
- The Viability of Standalone Pulse Oximetry Usage in OSA Detection
- Pulse Oximeters Carry Huge Importance in Paramedics
- Pulse Oximetry Application in Dentistry
- Technological Advances Enable Expanded Outdoor Use of Pulse Oximetry
4. Competitive Landscape
- Pulse Oximetry Market
- Highly Consolidated
- Differentiating Factors
- Patent Issues Continue to Blot the Market
- Masimo's Rainbow SET Devices Make a Slow Start
- Rainbow Technology Drives Sales of Conventional Pulse Oximeters of Masimo
- Counterfeiting Compels Masimo to Develop New Sensor Design
5. Product Overview
- Pulse Oximetry
- A Noninvasive Technique
- Pulse Oximeters in Home Monitor Systems
- Types of Pulse Oximeters
- Handheld Pulse Oximeters
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
- Others
- Table-Top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters
- Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters
- Multiparameter Units
- Sensors
- A Key Component
- Factors Responsible for Inaccurate Readings:
- The Principle
- The Working
- Pulse Oximeters Use Photoplethysmography Signals
- A Retrospective
- Beer's Law
- Where are they Used?
- Main Physical Parameters of the Patient Measured
- Measurement of Oxygen Saturation Level
- Applications
- Monitoring in Anesthesia
- Commonly Used Instruments for Monitoring During Anesthesia and their Uses
- Pulse Oximetry in Dentistry
- Monitoring During Cardiac Catheterization
- Alternatives to Pulse Oximetry
6. Product Innovations/Introductions
- Santamedical Rolls Out New Finger Pulse Oximeter
- VirtuOx Launches VPOD Dream Pulse Oximeter
- Masimo to Launch Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter in India
- Masimo to Feature in SunTech's Vital Signs Device
- Nonin Medical Launches NoninConnect Elite Finger Pulse Oximeter
- Masimo Adds New Feature to MightySat Pulse Oximeter
- Nonin Introduces NoninConnect 3230 Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter and iOS App
- Masimo Releases Sat 901+ Low Cost Pulse Oximeter in India
- Masimo Rolls Out MightySat Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
- Covidien Unveils Nellcor Portable SpO2 Patient Monitoring System
- Masimo Receives CE Mark for TFA-1 Transflectance Adhesive Forehead Sensor
- Nonin Adds Memory Volume Indicator to WristOx2® Model 3150 Pulse Oximeter
- Den of Goods Introduces TempIR Pulse Oximeter
- LionsGate Unveils Kenek Edge Mobile Pulse Oximeter
- Covidien to Launch Nellcor Respiration Rate System in Europe
- Azoi Develops Wello, a Smartphone Case
- iHealth Unveils a Novel Wristworn Pulse Oximeter
- Nonin Medical to Roll Out NoninConnect eHealth Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter
7. Recent Industry Activity
- Masimo Secures CE Marking for NIBP Measurements on Rad-97
- Taiwan Biophotonic Obtains CE Marking for oCare Pro 100 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeter
- Masimo Obtains CE Marking for Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter®
- Masimo and Nellcor Alter Oximetry Royalty Agreement
- Masimo Gains CE Marking for O3 Regional Oximetry in Pediatric Patients
- Masimo Secures 510(k) Clearance from FDA for O3 Regional Oximetry
- FDA Clears MightySat Rx Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
- Welch Allyn Partners with Nonin for Pulse Oximetry Technology
- Medtronic Acquires Covidien
- Nonin Medical Inks a Distribution Agreement with Terumo Cardiovascular
- CASMED Receives Regulatory Clearance for FORE-SIGHT ELITE® Oximeters
- CASMED Inks a Distribution Agreement with Century Medical
- CASMED Receives FDA Approval for FORE-SIGHT ELITE
- CASMED Inks Distribution Agreement with Gamida
- LionsGate Technologies Secures Financial Backers for Developing Phone Oximeter
8. Focus on Select Players
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 68 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)
- The United States (29)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (15)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dc65ps/pulse_oximeters
