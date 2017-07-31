sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.07.2017

71,45 Euro		-0,542
-0,75 %
WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
31.07.2017 | 18:31
PR Newswire

Pulse Oximeters - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are CAS Medical Systems, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Nihon-Kohden Corp, Nonin Medical & Opto Circuits

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pulse Oximeters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pulse Oximeters in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and Point-of-Care markets: Product Segments - Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Finger Pulse Oximeters, and Others; Point-of-Care markets - Hospital Care and Alternate Care. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 68 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Medtronic plc
  • Nihon-Kohden Corp.
  • Nonin Medical, Inc.
  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview

  • Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate
  • Current and Future Analysis
  • Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth Opportunities
  • Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business
  • Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most
  • Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care Market
  • Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in Overdrive
  • Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market
  • Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters
  • Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry
  • Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market

2. Market Trends & Issues

  • Technological Innovations
  • A Cornerstone for Evolution of Pulse Oximeters
  • Product innovations to Boost Prospects
  • Growing Range of Oximetry Devices
  • Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction
  • Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services
  • Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters
  • Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-Based Pulse Oximeters
  • Oximetry Turns Green
  • Exploration for New Markets Continues
  • General Care Floor Area
  • A High Market Opportunity
  • Athletes
  • A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters
  • Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases
  • Esophagus
  • Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels
  • Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring
  • Nasal Ala
  • An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements
  • New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring
  • Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry
  • Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables Patient Care in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment
  • Pulse Oximetry in Wearables
  • The Future in Store
  • Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry
  • Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market
  • Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices

3. Applications Markets Overview

  • Applications of Pulse Oximetry in Clinical Settings
  • A Glimpse of Clinical Applications of Pulse Oximeters
  • Pulse Oximetry Use in Pediatric Patients
  • Asthma Monitoring through Pulse Oximetry
  • The Viability of Standalone Pulse Oximetry Usage in OSA Detection
  • Pulse Oximeters Carry Huge Importance in Paramedics
  • Pulse Oximetry Application in Dentistry
  • Technological Advances Enable Expanded Outdoor Use of Pulse Oximetry

4. Competitive Landscape

  • Pulse Oximetry Market
  • Highly Consolidated
  • Differentiating Factors
  • Patent Issues Continue to Blot the Market
  • Masimo's Rainbow SET Devices Make a Slow Start
  • Rainbow Technology Drives Sales of Conventional Pulse Oximeters of Masimo
  • Counterfeiting Compels Masimo to Develop New Sensor Design

5. Product Overview

  • Pulse Oximetry
  • A Noninvasive Technique
  • Pulse Oximeters in Home Monitor Systems
  • Types of Pulse Oximeters
  • Handheld Pulse Oximeters
  • Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
  • Others
  • Table-Top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters
  • Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters
  • Multiparameter Units
  • Sensors
  • A Key Component
  • Factors Responsible for Inaccurate Readings:
  • The Principle
  • The Working
  • Pulse Oximeters Use Photoplethysmography Signals
  • A Retrospective
  • Beer's Law
  • Where are they Used?
  • Main Physical Parameters of the Patient Measured
  • Measurement of Oxygen Saturation Level
  • Applications
  • Monitoring in Anesthesia
  • Commonly Used Instruments for Monitoring During Anesthesia and their Uses
  • Pulse Oximetry in Dentistry
  • Monitoring During Cardiac Catheterization
  • Alternatives to Pulse Oximetry

6. Product Innovations/Introductions

  • Santamedical Rolls Out New Finger Pulse Oximeter
  • VirtuOx Launches VPOD Dream Pulse Oximeter
  • Masimo to Launch Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter in India
  • Masimo to Feature in SunTech's Vital Signs Device
  • Nonin Medical Launches NoninConnect Elite Finger Pulse Oximeter
  • Masimo Adds New Feature to MightySat Pulse Oximeter
  • Nonin Introduces NoninConnect 3230 Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter and iOS App
  • Masimo Releases Sat 901+ Low Cost Pulse Oximeter in India
  • Masimo Rolls Out MightySat Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
  • Covidien Unveils Nellcor Portable SpO2 Patient Monitoring System
  • Masimo Receives CE Mark for TFA-1 Transflectance Adhesive Forehead Sensor
  • Nonin Adds Memory Volume Indicator to WristOx2® Model 3150 Pulse Oximeter
  • Den of Goods Introduces TempIR Pulse Oximeter
  • LionsGate Unveils Kenek Edge Mobile Pulse Oximeter
  • Covidien to Launch Nellcor Respiration Rate System in Europe
  • Azoi Develops Wello, a Smartphone Case
  • iHealth Unveils a Novel Wristworn Pulse Oximeter
  • Nonin Medical to Roll Out NoninConnect eHealth Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter

7. Recent Industry Activity

  • Masimo Secures CE Marking for NIBP Measurements on Rad-97
  • Taiwan Biophotonic Obtains CE Marking for oCare Pro 100 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeter
  • Masimo Obtains CE Marking for Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter®
  • Masimo and Nellcor Alter Oximetry Royalty Agreement
  • Masimo Gains CE Marking for O3 Regional Oximetry in Pediatric Patients
  • Masimo Secures 510(k) Clearance from FDA for O3 Regional Oximetry
  • FDA Clears MightySat Rx Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
  • Welch Allyn Partners with Nonin for Pulse Oximetry Technology
  • Medtronic Acquires Covidien
  • Nonin Medical Inks a Distribution Agreement with Terumo Cardiovascular
  • CASMED Receives Regulatory Clearance for FORE-SIGHT ELITE® Oximeters
  • CASMED Inks a Distribution Agreement with Century Medical
  • CASMED Receives FDA Approval for FORE-SIGHT ELITE
  • CASMED Inks Distribution Agreement with Gamida
  • LionsGate Technologies Secures Financial Backers for Developing Phone Oximeter

8. Focus on Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 68 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 72)

- The United States (29)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (15)

- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dc65ps/pulse_oximeters

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


