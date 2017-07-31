Aircraft Arresting System Market Worth 1,104.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aircraft Arresting System Market by Type (Net Barrier, Cable, Maas, EMAS, Aircraft Carrier Arresting System), End User (Commercial Airport, Military Airbase, Aircraft Carrier), System (Fixed, Portable), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Aircraft Arresting System Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 810.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,104.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure on airport improvement plans and upgradation of aircraft carriers are expected to drive the aircraft arresting system market during the forecast period.

Browse108 Market Data Tables and49 Figures spread through165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Arresting System Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Based on type, the Engineered Aircraft Arresting System (EMAS) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing investments in runway safety measures and the mandate to install EMAS at airports having runway safety length less than 1,000 feet by the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to boost the aircraft arresting system market. Countries such as Germany and China have also installed arresting systems as part of their runway safety measure programs.

Based on end use, the military airbase segment is projected to lead the aircraft arresting system market during the forecast period

The military airbase segment is projected to capture the maximum market share during the forecast period. The increase in procurement of fighter jets and need to construct temporary runways are factors expected to lead to the growth of this segment.

The North America aircraft arresting system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the aircraft arresting system market during the forecast period, owing to the mandate of compulsory installation of engineered material arresting systems at commercial airports by the FAA and upgradation programs of aircraft carriers. Replacement of Nimitz class aircraft carriers with Ford class aircraft carriers as part of the upgradation program is expected to drive the demand for arresting systems in aircraft carriers.

Zodiac Aerospace (France), Runway Safe (Sweden), General Atomics (subsidiary of General Dynamics, US), A-Tech Inc. (U.S.), A-Luskuvarjo (Finland), Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (Spain), Victor-Balata Belting Company (US), Foster-Miller Inc. (US), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (US), Wire Rope Industries (Canada), and WireCo WorldGroup (US) are some of the key players in the aircraft arresting system market

