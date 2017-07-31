Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):

Pursuant to its share buy-back program approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting of 11 May 2017 (11th resolution), SEB S.A. has purchased 30,000 American call options, referring to 30,000 SEB S.A. shares.

The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging SEB S.A.'s obligations of delivery of existing own shares or its payment obligations, in connection with the potential exercise of the exchange rights under its "ORNAE" (bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares) maturing on 17 November 2021.

Subject to market conditions, SEB S.A. may conclude further similar transactions.

Issuer: SEB S.A. Issuer ID Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Transaction Date: 28/07/2017 Underlying financial instrument ID Code: Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK Buy Sell Buy Option Forward American call options Number of options shares: 30,000 options for. 30,000 shares Maturity: 17/11/2021 Currency: Euro Market: Over The Counter Objective: Hedging of 2021 ORNAE

¦ Next key dates ¦

August 1(st) October 23 2017 half-year financial report Nine-month 2017 Sales and Financial Data September 25 Shareholders meeting in Strasbourg

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

The world leader in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 250 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. Groupe SEB has nearly 32,900 employees worldwide.

