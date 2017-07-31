

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - An airport worker at Nice airport in France punched a passenger holding a baby after he complained about a 13-hour delay on an EasyJet flight



The passenger was to scheduled to travel on EasyJet flight 2122 from Nice to Luton airport on Saturday, however, the flight was delayed for over 11 hours.



According to CNN, the passenger complained about the EasyJet delay to a Samsic employee, but the employee suddenly got angry and punched the passenger after not being able to answer the passenger's questions.



EasyJet revealed that the airport employee does not work for the airline. The worker is employed as special assistance provider by Samsic who are contracted by Nice airport.



The employee was pictured by an onlooker who posted it on the social media as well.



