Technavio market research analysts forecast the global esophageal stents market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global esophageal stentsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists SEPs and SEMs as the two major product segments, of which the SEMS segment accounted for the majority share of 72% in 2016.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "The market is expected to grow at a steady rate and is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population, changing lifestyles, and the intake of unhealthy food that increase the incidences of esophageal and other GI tract problems."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global esophageal stents market:

Increasing incidence of benign and malignant diseases

Paradigm shift toward MI procedures

Alternative treatment options for stent placement

Increasing incidence of benign and malignant diseases

The incidence of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus is increasing among people who have dysphagia. Dysphagia affects people who report lack of nutrition and deterioration of the quality of life. They ultimately develop esophageal cancer with the advanced stage. Additionally, the rising incidence of intrinsic and extrinsic malignancies; fistulous and obstructive diseases; as well as proximal, mid, and distal esophageal lesions is driving the demand for esophageal stents globally.

It is difficult to detect the symptoms of these diseases until 50% of the luminal diameter is infected due to the distinct nature of the esophagus. Thus, this delay in detection and poor prognosis leads to high incidence of the esophageal diseases, which leads to increased demand for esophageal stents for treatment of disease.

Paradigm shift toward MI procedures

MI surgeries are increasingly becoming popular for the treatment of diseases such as esophageal cancer. An MI surgery most commonly remedies stenosis performed using non-vascular esophageal stents. Surgeons started using MI treatment option for stenosis a decade ago. Since then, the number of surgical procedures conducted to treat various vascular and non-vascular diseases has increased. It has driven the demand for novel and innovative MI artery stenting or intervention.

Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, and ELLA CS are developing stents that combine bio absorbable materials and advanced intervention therapy with unique design elements and greater delivery technique.

Alternative treatment options for stent placement

Stents have technologically evolved over the years. These are now being used for treating biliary, pancreatic, GI tract, and esophagus disease. In the past few years, with the advent of MI techniques, alternative options for stent placement have increased such as endoscopic placement, percutaneous placement, and fluoroscopic guidance.

An endoscopic technique is preferred for its improved survival and success rate, shorter hospital stay, and much lower cost than conventional procedures. Percutaneous stents placement is a new technique that can be used when the endoscopic approach is not suitable for patients. Fluoroscopic guidance is another option that can be used as a standalone treatment or in combination with an endoscopic method for stent deployment. Thus, the emergence of these MI techniques over conventional surgical bypass method will increase the demand for esophageal stents.

