

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Unpatriotic or not, many U.S. companies opt to outsource part or all of their manufacturing overseas, mostly to China.



These companies either own factories, or have contract factories producing their products in China. Some keep outsourcing statistics confidential to a certain degree, but a close look shows America's biggest firms are on the Orient Express to cheaper goods.



Manufacturing in China keeps costs low for companies, enabling them to earn higher profits and sell goods at a cheaper price than would have otherwise been possible. Lower labor rates are not the only reason. China has the high numbers of skilled labor required to turn out large volumes. Apart from this, many businesses find totalitarianism to be an advantage.



There are no labor unions to worry about, neither are there elections that might produce an unfriendly government. Moreover, incentives offered by the Chinese government include tax breaks, low import duties, low cost land and low construction costs. The mix of cheap labor, stable prices and stable politics is what U.S. companies find appealing.



On the flip side, companies doing business in China complain of unpaid bills, piracy, counterfeiting and theft of ideas and technologies. Chinese insist that the foreign companies share their technology secrets. They then learn from these secrets and produce cheaper products that compete with those of the foreign company.



Some companies complain that pirated or counterfeited copies of their products appear within a couple of months after they begin production in China. Companies manufacturing in China are often required to pay fees and taxes without warning and explanation.



