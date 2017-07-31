LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today that their majority owned medical cannabis and organic/industrial hemp subsidiary, CannaVision, has secured a medical marijuana clinic facility in Coral Gables, Florida.

"CannaVision Clinics Medical Director Dr. Jay Ellenby M.D. will begin staffing and outfitting the clinic immediately and we expect to begin seeing patients by September 1," stated CannaVision's Chief Financial Officer, Steven Previch. "Once the Coral Gables Clinic is operational we intend to continue to expand throughout Florida and the nation. We're currently eyeing several locations in Port Charlotte, Florida, and Scottsdale, Arizona. CannaVision is strategically designed and positioned for a special niche in the medical cannabis industry where it is an indispensable cog in the machine. In all medical marijuana states, patients must first get a recommendation from a cannabis qualified M.D. or D.O. With CannaVision Clinic's medical cannabis qualified doctor's recommendations, the licensed medical marijuana dispensaries deliver the recommended medicine directly to our patients. We never handle any cannabis products so our licensing requirements are negligible in comparison to those companies who do and we violate no Federal laws. We've contracted with the leading patient referral service MarijuanaDoctors (http://marijuanadoctors.com) who broadcast the 1st nationally televised major network medical cannabis TV commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyzxs33B6FA&feature=youtu.be) to begin directing Miami area patients to our clinic at 1801 Coral Way #405 Coral Gables, Florida 33145. Our clinics will be conducting studies as to the efficacy and any potential side effects of marijuana treatments enabling us to create the proper protocols and targeted treatment programs for our patients with qualifying conditions."

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries, the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, http://rezn8.com, the majority owned family entertainment company, Inspirational Vision Media, http://ivmi.biz, and the majority owned Florida medical marijuana clinic and organic/industrial hemp corporation MediCannaVision Inc., dba CannaVision. http://cannavisionclinics.com

