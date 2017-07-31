Via Developments Plc - Trading Update - Canal Street

31 July 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Trading Update - Canal Street

Via Developments Plc, is pleased to announce that, further to its trading announcement of the 28 December 2016, the Company has now completed the Canal Street development. The original purchase price of Canal Street was £887,000 and the realised Gross Development Value of the project is £2,275,400.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

