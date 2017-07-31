South America Microbial Food Culture Market (2017-2022): Key Players are Chr. Hansen, Dohler Group, DSM, Lb Bulgaricum, Lallemand, Wyeast Laboratories, Nebraska Cultures & Lyosan

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Microbial food cultures (MFC) are the viable bacteria, yeasts, and mold used in food production. These are used as food ingredients in fermented foods and as a probiotic in the food industry. The viability of microbial culture is important at the time of food consumption. MFC has been used for centuries for the conversion of the substrate into fermented food products with improved sensory properties.

The increased alcoholic beverage consumption, especially in the production of beer, is the primary driving factor for the South American market. MFC has a wide application market, from dairy to bakery, which has increased its consumption demand. Lactic acid bacteria and yeasts have used since long in the dairy and bakery applications, capturing a huge market. Moreover, the probiotic market, which has grown at a fast rate in recent years, has triggered the market growth. Consumers are looking for live food cultures that have positive health benefits.

Despite the growing market, there is a need for innovative, different strains of cultures with high potential value in food processing. Biotechnological innovations are playing a great role in the advancement of microbial cultures. However, the stringent regulatory framework that places emphasis on its documented use is always a restraint for the market. MFC requires strict growth environment, which is sometimes hard to maintain in the processing plants and this hinders the market growth.

Companies Mentioned:

Chr. Hansen A/S

Dohler Group

DSM

Lb Bulgaricum Plc.

Lallemand Inc.

Wyeast Laboratories Inc.

Nebraska Cultures Inc.



Lyosan Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



