Synthetic Lubricants Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth Drivers, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts To 2020 - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This "Global Synthetic Lubricants Market" report provides a detailed analysis of the global synthetic lubricants market with analysis of market size by value, growth, segments, etc. Complete report on synthetic lubricants market spread across 67 pages, providing 4 company profiles with 11 tables and 28 figures is now available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/555501.html.

The synthetic lubricants market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the synthetic lubricants market can be divided into Polyalphaolefin (PAO), Esters, Polyalkylene Glycols (PAG) and others which includes Polybutenes.

On the basis of application, the synthetic lubricants market can be divided into engine oil, metalworking fluids and end use industry which includes automotive, aviation and energy generation industry.

Company Coverage of Synthetic Lubricants Market: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corp. & BASF SE

Lubricants are substances which are used to lower the opposing or the frictional force which occurs when two surfaces are in mutual contact. Lubricants find applications across various industries such as automotive, aviation, soap, paints and many other industries.

However, synthetic lubricants are preferred over conventional oils because of there several advantages such as high viscosity index, resistance to corrosion, thermal stability and lesser requirement for oil change.

The global synthetic lubricants market is projected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2016-2020).

Country Coverage: North America, Europe & Asia Pacific

Order a copy of this "Global Synthetic Lubricants Market" research report at USD 850 (Single User License) http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=555501.

This growth is anticipated because of the various growth drivers such as increasing population and industrialization, increase in vehicle sales, OEM recommendations for use of high performance lubricants and less requirement for oil change. However, high operational costs and volatility in oil prices are some of the challenges faced by the synthetic lubricants market. Increased use of lubricants as refrigeration oils, wind turbines, aviation and lubrication based on nanotechnology are some of the latest trends in the synthetic lubricants market.

The report also includes a detailed regional analysis of the synthetic lubricants market in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, comprising of its synthetic lubricants market by value, its growth and its segments. Under competitive landscape, different players in the global synthetic lubricants market have been compared on basis of their revenue and market capitalization.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corp. and BASF are some of the key players operating in the global synthetic lubricants market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Lubricants: An Overview

2.2 Petroleum Based Lubricant vs. Synthetic Lubricant

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Synthetic Lubricants

2.4 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market: An Overview

2.5 Segmentation of Global Synthetic Lubricants Market

3.Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market: An Analysis

4.Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Synthetic Lubricants Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Synthetic Lubricants Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Lubricants Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Dynamics

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Players Financial Comparison

7. Company Profiling

Other Related Report on Synthetic Lubricants Market:

The 2018-2023 World Outlook for Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids: This study covers the world outlook for synthetic lubricants and functional fluids across more than 190 countries. For each year reported, estimates are given for the latent demand, or potential industry earnings (P.I.E.), for the country in question (in millions of U.S. dollars), the percent share the country is of the region, and of the globe. These comparative benchmarks allow the reader to quickly gauge a country vis-a-vis other. Using econometric models which project fundamental economic dynamics within each country and across countries, latent demand estimates are created. Purchase a copy of this report at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=607806.

Explore more latest reports on chemicals market at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/cat/chemicals-market-research.html.

About Us:

MarketReportsOnline comprises of an online library of 2,50,000 reports and in-depth market research studies of over 5000+ micro markets. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers. Get in touch with us for your needs of market research reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@marketreportsonline.com

