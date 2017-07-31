UST Global Honored With 'Pro Patria' Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), California State

ALISO VIEJO, California, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For its 'Step IT Up America' initiative for the Veterans

UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, is a proud recipient of the 'Pro Patria' award by the California State's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) committee. The award is in recognition of the company's work for the veteran community as part of its 'Step IT Up America' program. 'Pro Patria' is the highest honor given to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees in California.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540543/Pro_Patria_Award_ESGR_UST_Global.jpg )



UST Global was selected for the 'Pro Patria' award among the 4,000+ entries that ESGR received this year. Sajan Pillai, the CEO of UST Global, signed the ESGR Statement of Support as a symbol to reaffirm the company's commitment to members of the United States Guard and Reserve, in a symbolic awards ceremony. Key SIUA advocate BG Moore, Chief of Staff, UST Global, received special recognition for his commitment to excellence and leadership.

Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, said, "With our 'Step IT Up America' program, we have pioneered a unique and sustainable workforce model in the United States. The 'Pro Patria' award by the California State's ESGR committee is a testimony to our efforts in supporting the veteran community. ESGR has been instrumental in providing right candidates for our SIUA program. The program imparts required knowledge & skills through a well-planned curriculum and places them in various technology roles that include important domains like cyber security. With the success of our Step IT Up program in the US, we are taking it to the other countries."

Jim Combs, California Chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, said, "On behalf of the Secretary of Defense, the California Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) committee was proud to present UST Global the prestigious 'Pro Patria' award. This award reflects the exceptional support UST Global has provided their employees who have answered and continue to answer their nation's call to service as a member of the Guard and Reserve. UST Global has demonstrated the greatest support to veterans, Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and enabling practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve. UST Global is recognized by the Department of Defense as among the top 30 corporations in the United States. The 'Pro Patria' is the highest level award that may be bestowed by the California's ESGR Committee."

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws, and resolves employment conflicts between the Service members and their employers. ESGR promotes cooperation and a safe workplace for all Reserve Component Service Members, making them ideal candidates in the field of technology (STEM).

Launched in 2013, UST Global's 'Step IT Up America' (SIUA) initiative is a national program that provides highly effective formula designed to employ woman and veterans in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), and recognizes them as being the best positioned to transition into vital technology jobs. The selected women and veterans go through an intensive program on several aspects of IT to include, but not limited to, Java Programming, Business Analysis, Quality Assurance, and Project Coordination. The program has successfully placed 100s, serving a demography that has been traditionally under-represented in this growing and important field.

Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, addressing the gathering at the ESGR Award ceremony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qPQIa_fIX4

About UST Global

UST Global® is a fast-growing digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of 'Transforming Lives' and the philosophy of 'fewer clients, more attention', we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us stand apart. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 21 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com



Media Contacts:

Manoj M Mani

Manoj.Mattamana@ust-global.com

+91-9632000553



Media Relations

Media.Relations@ust-global.com

