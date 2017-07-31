

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or 'the Company')



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Oxford, UK, 31 July 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM), make the following announcement that for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company comprises 61,927,658 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares').



The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights in the Company is 61,927,658. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Company has been made aware that, in error, an application for admission of 19,425 ordinary shares notified 28 June 2017 was not made to the London Stock Exchange. Application has now been made for the 19,425 shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 4 August 2017. There is no change to the issued share capital as a result of this application, which was correctly notified at the time.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the infectious disease C. difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



For more information, please contact:



Summit Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: +44 (0)1235 443 951 Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880



-END-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Summit Therapeutics plc via GlobeNewswire



A0DKWDBN40HZ0R44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX