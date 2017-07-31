The global gas generator marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalgas generatormarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three end-user segments, comprising of industrial, residential, and commercial users.

"Gas generators are expected to exhibit a steady growth rate due to the increase in demand for these generators from the burgeoning commercial and industrial sector. The demand from these sectors is mainly due to the use of these generators as auxiliary power units to operate equipment and machinery during power outages and thereby prevent revenue loss," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead unit operations research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global gas generator market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Gas generator market in Americas

The shale gas boom will have a positive impact on the growth of the gas generator market in the Americas during the forecast period. Gas prices are on the higher side for residential and commercial users, as compared to industrial users. However, when compared with the prices in 2008, gas prices have declined tremendously in 2014 and 2015. This is a major driver for the gas generator market in the Americas. Gas generators are gaining traction in the region with industrial consumers forming the main contributors to this trend.

The need for uninterrupted power supply from end-users, such as telecom, hospitals, and data centers, along with the oil and gas industry is driving the power rental market in North America, which in turn, will drive the market for gas generators in the region.

Gas generator market in EMEA

In EMEA, the countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are prone to power outages, which last more than 100 hours in certain cases. As a result, industries in this region witness significant revenue losses in times of electrical failure. Therefore, the best solution available for these countries is the installation of gas generators. The availability of natural gas reserves in some parts of EMEA, such as the Middle East, is an important reason contributing to the growth of gas generators market in this region.

"The Middle East constitutes the world's major oil and gas producing countries, which account for approximately half of the world's gas and crude oil reserves. Oil and gas activities require a continuous supply of uninterrupted power. This is one of the main reasons for EMEA being a primary power rental market which generates a tremendous demand for gas generators," says Gaurav.

Gas generator market in APAC

Developing countries in APAC are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization. Also, the population in this region is increasing at a greater rate when compared with that in the developed countries. The growth in the number of people has added to the demand for electricity. But the poor power infrastructure in the Asian countries is inadequate to meet this requirement, because of which these nations witness frequent power outages and depend heavily on generators for power backup. This is expected to foster the growth of the gas generator market in APAC during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global gas generator market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

Kohler

