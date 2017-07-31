TIMIA Capital Corp.: TIMIA Capital Announces Continued Strong Growth in Q2 Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TCA) is pleased to announce its Q2 results for 2017.

Highlights

Q2 represented the highest quarterly revenue achieved to date, 28% increase over Q1;

Strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA1 and improved net loss; and

Payments from investee companies in Q2 increased by 9.2% over Q1.

Revenue

Revenue of $268,246 for Q2, 2017 is the highest quarterly revenue TIMIA has achieved under its revenue finance model, and a 28% increase over the Q1, 2017 revenue of $208,879. The Q2, 2017 revenue included advisory income of $40,000 related to the closure of the Beanworks transaction while there was no similar event in Q1.

Net Loss / Adjusted EBIDTA

The Company had net income of ($104,462) for Q2, 2017, as compared to net income of ($133,108) in Q1, 2017. The decrease in net loss was due to the increased revenue during the period offset primarily by increased interest expense on the Company's debentures outstanding and increased share based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 improved to $74,038 in Q2, 2017 from $4,138 in Q1, 2017 as a result of increased revenue and consistent quarter over quarter cash based operating expenses.

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure comprising EBITDA - non-cash items such as Share Based Compensation, Warrant Accretion Expense included in Interest Expense and Loan Loss Provision +/- equity related realized and unrealized gains/losses.

Total Payments Received from Investee Companies

Total payments received from investee companies are a key measure of the Company's progress as these payments are tied to the revenue of the underlying investee companies. These payments comprise both interest and principal repayments, and for Q2 2017 these payments totaled $247,103 vs $226,268 in Q1, 2017. This represents an increase of 9.2% quarter over quarter.

All investee companies are current in their payments.

Outlook

The Company had a cash balance of $785,200 at the end of Q2, 2017, and expects to utilize those cash resources in the near term via investment into new and existing investee companies. Please refer to the forward-looking disclaimer below.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides revenue financing to technology companies in exchange for payments tied to revenue and bonus payments upon exiting the investments. The alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing while allowing entrepreneurs to retain a greater share of their business. TIMIA's target market is the fast-growing business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment. TIMIA is managed by a seasoned investment team with a track record of originating and managing debt and equity investments, as well as monitoring, compliance, and workouts. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com.

