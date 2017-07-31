Africa Freeze-Dried Food Market (2017-2022): Driven by Excellent Shelf-Life of Product without Added Preservatives & Expanding Preserved Food Market

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Freeze-drying, commonly known as lyophilisation, is a food preservation technology that reduces the moisture load of the product while retaining the original structure and maximum nutrients. Freeze-dried food is the best-dehydrated food available due to its superior texture and sensory quality after rehydration.

The primary factor driving the freeze-dried food market is the superior quality product compared to other drying technologies. The final product has an excellent shelf-life (up to 25 years) without any added preservative. The high shelf-life makes it a profitable product during its supply chain. Moreover, the products have an original shape with light-weight that makes it convenient for transportation and is appealing also.



In developed regions, such as North America, freeze-dried food can be stored for longer duration at home or on a journey and requires no time for cooking, which has grown its importance among consumers. The restraining factor for the market is the availability of other drying techniques such as spray-drying, and fluid bed drying, as they are relatively low-cost than freeze-drying. Freeze-drying equipment are comparatively costlier than other dryers, which is a major drawback for small- and medium-scale industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles



