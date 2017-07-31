SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - July 31, 2017) - The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) today announced that it is now accepting papers, panel organizers, speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors for the 19
A partial list of topics of interest includes:
- System-level Design, Methodologies & Tools
- IOT & Smart Sensors -- Technology and Design
- FPGA Architecture, Design, and CAD
- IC Package -- Design Interactions & Co-Design
- Advanced 3D ICs & 3D Packaging
- Robust & Power-conscious Circuits & Systems
- Emerging/Innovative Process & Device Technologies and Design Issues
- Design of Reliable Circuits and Systems
- Embedded Systems Design
- Cyber-Physical Systems -- Design, Methodologies & Tools
- Design Automation and IP
- IP Design, quality, interoperability and reuse
- Design Verification and Design for Testability
- Physical Design, Methodologies & Tools
- EDA Methodologies, Tools & Flows
- Manufacturing, Semiconductor Processes and Devices
- Design-Technology Co-Optimization
- Design for Manufacturability/Yield & Quality
- Effects of Technology on IC Design, Performance, Reliability, and Yield
- Hardware and System Security
- Hardware Attacks -- Detection, Threat Modeling & Defense
- Hardware-Based Security Primitive Design
- Trusted Design Automation, Tools & Information Flow
- Cognitive Computing in Hardware
- Hardware Accelerators for Machine/Deep Learning Algorithms
- Algorithmic Optimizations for General Purpose Computing
- ML Partitioning from Cloud to Sensor-node
The 19th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED 2018) is the leading Electronic IC and System Design conference, aimed at bridging the gap among electronic design tools and processes, integrated circuit technologies, processes & manufacturing, to achieve design quality. ISQED is the pioneer and leading international conference dealing with design for manufacturability and quality issues front-to-back. ISQED emphasizes a holistic approach toward electronic design and intends to highlight and accelerate cooperation among the IC & System Design, EDA, Semiconductor Process Technology and Manufacturing communities. ISQED spans two days, Tuesday through Wednesday, in a number of parallel tracks, hosting over 100 peer-reviewed technical presentations, several keynote speakers, embedded tutorials, embedded forums and other informal meetings. Past conference proceedings and papers have been published in the IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by SCOPUS. For any information please contact the publication committee by sending email to isqed2018@gmail.com.
