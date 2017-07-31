SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - July 31, 2017) - The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) today announced that it is now accepting papers, panel organizers, speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors for the 19 th event (ISQED 2018). To be considered for presentation and publication by IEEE, authors are asked to send their articles before the deadline of September 10 th , 2017. The conference will be held on March 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and will feature 100 peer reviewed papers on various challenging topics related to design, design automation, design for manufacturability and quality, panel discussions, tutorials, and embedded forums.

A partial list of topics of interest includes:

System-level Design, Methodologies & Tools

IOT & Smart Sensors -- Technology and Design

FPGA Architecture, Design, and CAD

IC Package -- Design Interactions & Co-Design

Advanced 3D ICs & 3D Packaging

Robust & Power-conscious Circuits & Systems

Emerging/Innovative Process & Device Technologies and Design Issues

Design of Reliable Circuits and Systems

Embedded Systems Design

Cyber-Physical Systems -- Design, Methodologies & Tools

Design Automation and IP

IP Design, quality, interoperability and reuse

Design Verification and Design for Testability

Physical Design, Methodologies & Tools

EDA Methodologies, Tools & Flows

Manufacturing, Semiconductor Processes and Devices

Design-Technology Co-Optimization

Design for Manufacturability/Yield & Quality

Effects of Technology on IC Design, Performance, Reliability, and Yield

Hardware and System Security

Hardware Attacks -- Detection, Threat Modeling & Defense

Hardware-Based Security Primitive Design

Trusted Design Automation, Tools & Information Flow

Cognitive Computing in Hardware

Hardware Accelerators for Machine/Deep Learning Algorithms

Algorithmic Optimizations for General Purpose Computing

ML Partitioning from Cloud to Sensor-node

The 19th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED 2018) is the leading Electronic IC and System Design conference, aimed at bridging the gap among electronic design tools and processes, integrated circuit technologies, processes & manufacturing, to achieve design quality. ISQED is the pioneer and leading international conference dealing with design for manufacturability and quality issues front-to-back. ISQED emphasizes a holistic approach toward electronic design and intends to highlight and accelerate cooperation among the IC & System Design, EDA, Semiconductor Process Technology and Manufacturing communities. ISQED spans two days, Tuesday through Wednesday, in a number of parallel tracks, hosting over 100 peer-reviewed technical presentations, several keynote speakers, embedded tutorials, embedded forums and other informal meetings. Past conference proceedings and papers have been published in the IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by SCOPUS. For any information please contact the publication committee by sending email to isqed2018@gmail.com.

