DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - July 31, 2017) - National Partners, a new premium finance company, has named industry veteran Anthony Hanes managing director of sales.

Hanes has 15 years of experience in the premium finance industry and developing strong, profitable partnerships with independent insurance agents. He most recently served as executive vice president of sales and marketing for BankDirect Capital, where he led his team to robust annual production and revenue growth.

"Having a great team to serve our clients is our top priority, and in Anthony we gain a highly experienced industry professional who has built long-standing relationships with a diverse group of agents," said Bruce Lundy, president and CEO of National Partners.

In 2005, Hanes was named chief operating officer at Budget Installment Corp. He led transition and integration efforts, ensuring employee and client satisfaction and retention during its acquisition by BankDirect Capital.

Hanes began his premium finance career as vice president of sales and marketing for Cananwill Premium Funding in 2002. He led a sales team that produced profitable growth nationally.

"It's long been a dream of mine to help build a great premium finance company by assembling the best sales and service team," Hanes said. "We'll help our agency partners achieve their objectives by delivering exemplary service, creative and transparent revenue options, and cutting-edge technology. At National Partners, our industry veterans all share the common goal of putting the needs of our clients above everything else."

He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from University of Scranton, and an MBA from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

Hanes will be based in National Partners' Chicago Office and can be reached at ahanes@nationalpartners.com.

National Partners works with clients of all sizes in all industries, providing prompt, accurate service, Lundy said. It offers direct premium finance, producer fee programs, agent profit-sharing and rewards, private-label servicing, and premium-finance contract purchasing.

The company is not owned by or affiliated with any insurance company, broker or agent.

More information is available at www.nationalpartners.com or by contacting National Partners at 800-506-8901 or info@nationalpartners.com.

Anthony Hanes, managing director of sales, National Partners

