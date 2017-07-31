The Best From Around the World Meet at the Venture Capital World Summit on 4th October 2017 in London

CARDIFF, Wales, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 'Oscars' of VC, with Influential Venture Capital Businesses Funds will attend a major International Business Finance Conference, where a wealth of business opportunities will be discussed and presented with representatives from International Investment Funds and reported by World Finance Media. The venue is the remarkable Landing Forty Two at the heart of the city of London.

Influential Venture Capital Businesses Funds with Finance Solutions will attend a major International Business Finance Conference. The company's agenda is packed with highly distinguished speakers.

This is the Premiere Venture Capital Event of The Year, which is a one day distinguished event joining outstanding leaders in Venture Capital Finance Funds and Finance Business Leaders.

London is the part of the United Kingdom which is the wealthiest and most dynamic entrepreneurial startups in Europe that have received investment.

The UK investment market is worth billions of pounds, and business owners are keen to meet the leaders of Global Venture Capital. Cardiff is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing Financial Capitals in Europe. Wales is also considered to be one of the most Entrepreneurial Countries in Europe withan excess of 290,000 businesses working within a culture of Enterprise and Innovation.

"We are really looking forward to this 2017 distinguished event.It will be an exciting and innovative event and many surprises are planned, which will certainly make it memorable for all delegates, speakers and a small selection of exhibitors,"says Elio Assuncao, Director of Venture Capital World Summit Ltd.

A range of sponsorship and exhibition packages are still available and tickets are on sale now.

Purchase options range from a Day Delegate's ticket which includes refreshments, distinguished lunch and dinner entertainment. Also available are VIP Delegate tickets with unique business opportunities introductions with reserved seating at the event. In our Country Program, Austria will present five Technology high growth startups. Other countries have also shown an interest including Australia, Brazil and Canada. Furthermore, Finance Wales is one of the largest investors in the UK in startups and is also expected to be among the audience.

Group discounts tickets from just £350 + VAT, are also available for groups in various sizes with special range of ticket prices.



For further information and to make a booking to ensure your place, pleasevisit https://VentureCapitalWorldSummit.com. Alternatively,you can call (UK) +44-(0)-3303-500638 or e-mail hello@venturecapitalworldsummit.com