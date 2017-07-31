Africa Microbial Food Culture Market (2017-2022) - Analysis By Type of Culture, Strain Type, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Africa Microbial Food Culture Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Fermented foods have grown tremendously in recent years resulting in a profitable market for food culture. The demand for traditional foods, beverages and the growing probiotic and functional food market in Africa, are driving the microbial food culture market (MFC).



The high consumption of fermented foods and alcoholic beverages in Africa is boosting the MFC market growth. Moreover, traditional fermented foods and beverages are also a major section in the Africa MFC market. Probiotics and functional foods are an emerging market boosting the African MFC market growth; which has widened the application market from dairy to bakery. Lactic acid bacteria and yeasts have been used since long in the dairy and bakery applications, capturing a huge market.



Moreover, the probiotic market, which has grown at a fast rate in recent years, has triggered the market growth. Consumers are looking for live food cultures that have positive health benefits. Despite the growing market, there is a need for innovative, different strains of cultures with high potential value in food processing. Biotechnological innovations are playing a great role in the advancement of microbial cultures. However, MFC requires strict growth environment, which is sometimes hard to maintain in the processing plants and this hinders the market growth.



The market has been segmented into the type of culture, strain type, application and geography. The MFC market, by type, includes bacteria, yeast, and mould. Bacteria culture such as lactic acid bacteria holds the largest share in the market due to its significant use in the dairy industry. However, yeast consumption in beer and other applications is growing in the market. Mold is a fast-growing market supported by the huge cheese consumption. The various microbial culture strains available in the market are single-strain culture, multi-strain culture, and multi-strain mixed culture. By application type, the market is segmented into beverages, dairy, bakery, cereals and others. The beverages market is sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Beverages hold the largest share in the market due to the massive consumption of dairy and alcoholic beverages. Yeast has a dominant presence in the baked food industry with its vast consumption in the sour dough and bread manufacturing.

Companies Mentioned:



Chr. Hansen A/S

Wyeast Laboratories Inc

Danisco A/S

Lake Foods

Lb Bulgaricum Plc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre Group

Kerry Group

Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI)

Lyosan Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7r4tk7/africa_microbial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716