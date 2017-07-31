Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Acquisition of Athlone Extrusions completed . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Horgen, July 31, 2017 - Schweiter Technologies' acquisition of Athlone Extrusions, as announced on July 3, 2017, was closed as of July 31, 2017

Athlone Extrusions (www.athloneextrusions.ie (http://www.athloneextrusions.ie)) is based in Athlone, Ireland and is one of the leading manufacturers of coloured opaque multilayer plastic sheeting in Europe. The plastic sheets are primarily used by thermoformers.

