Technavio market research analysts forecast the global integrated gate commutated thyristor (IGCT) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global IGCT marketfor 2017-2021. The report also categorizes the market into two application segments, which are converters and industrial drives. The converters segment accounted for more than 52% of the market share in 2016.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio forembedded systems research, "The IGCT market is in the growth stage, and the concern for energy efficiency is the major factor driving the demand for IGCTs. Increasing environmental concerns and supportive governmental policies are propelling the requirement of IGCTs for different applications such as wind farms, solar energy, consumer appliances, automation technology, vehicles, and high-speed trains."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global IGCT market:

Increasing use of renewable sources of energy

Increasing demand for power electronic devices

Higher turn-off ruggedness and operation at higher temperatures

Increasing use of renewable sources of energy

Renewable energy has gained significant importance all over the world over the years. In terms of revenue, solar energy accounted for almost 55% of the total new investment while wind energy accounted for nearly 38%. As the energy requirements of nations are increasing, governments are pushing manufacturing firms to increase the focus on using renewable sources of energy such as wind energy and solar energy.

"Wind turbine manufacturers and wind farm owners are experiencing steady growth, owing to incentivization of renewable energy sources. The growth of the wind energy market will lead to a proportional growth of the wind power converter market, which uses IGCTs. IGCTs are mainly used to adjust the generator frequency and voltage as per a grid's requirements," says Jujhar.

Increasing demand for power electronic devices

There is an increasing demand for power electronic devices, which has reduced their size, weight, and cost and improved their dynamic performance. IGCT includes all the important features needed for future power electronic applications. It is the key component for high-voltage applications ranging from 0.5 MVA up to several 100 MVA. It inherently enables simple and robust series connection of high power turn-off devices for high-power applications. Due to its additional advantages of low cost, low complexity, and high efficiency, IGCT has no real competition in this power range.

Higher turn-off ruggedness and operation at higher temperatures

As the IGCT devices are slowly approaching the performance limit in terms of loss reduction, vendors have started focusing on limiting the maximum junction temperature. The most important feature, namely the power handling capability of devices, has increased to a level where IGCTs can theoretically be operated at currents that greatly exceed the ratings of modern systems. This has further increased the pressure on IGCT vendors to develop these devices that can operate at a wider temperature range. The introduction of high power technology (HPT) platform claims to be a major step for improving the IGCT service-oriented architecture (SOA) performance while providing an assisting platform for future development trends.

