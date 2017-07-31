Leycol Printers Joins Global Printing Leader DG3, a Resilience Portfolio Company

Ninth Acquisition for Resilience in the Past Year

U.S. private equity firm Resilience Capital Partners announced that its UK print specialist DG3 Group (Holdings) Limited is merging its offset print operations with London-based Leycol Printers Limited, which will expand its business and take advantage of the huge market potential in digital and print marketing. As part of the transaction, Leycol Printers is merging into DG3 (Diversified Global Graphics Group), a Resilience Capital Partners portfolio company and global provider of digital and print marketing document management services and compliance solutions.

Founded in 1978, Leycol Printers is an independent provider of high-end offset and lithographic printing services to numerous clients in the financial and commercial print market. Gary Wilson, who privately owns Leycol Printers, will serve as Director in a client-focused capacity once the company becomes a division of DG3. Leycol Printers' main operation in Bromley by Bow in East London is in close proximity to DG3's own 149-person operation in London, one of the five operations centers the company maintains around the world in addition to its headquarters.

This acquisition is the ninth in the past year and the 15th transaction in the past two years by Resilience Capital Partners, which manages in excess of $625 million. Funding for this investment will come from Resilience Fund IV, which closed in October 2015 with $350 million in investable capital. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

"Like DG3, Leycol Printers is a highly regarded digital and printing partner to some of the world's most admired companies. With this merger, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the huge opportunity, specifically in the rapidly growing digital solutions market," said Bassem Mansour, co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners.

Steven H. Rosen, co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners, said, "The complementary strengths that DG3 and Leycol Printers bring to their new relationship will increase their competitiveness, diversify their markets and strategically position them as digital printing processes become an increasingly important part of the landscape. There is tremendous upside in this market for a company with the reputation and capabilities that DG3 and Leycol Printers bring."

"Partnering with a worldwide leader such as DG3 is a great opportunity for our clients," said Gary Wilson, currently the Managing Director at Leycol Printers. "The combined business will position DG3 as one of the UK's largest financial, commercial and fine art printing companies. Together, as a one-stop shop offering digital print, mailing and cross-media capabilities, we will be able to continue meeting our clients' existing requirements and, at the same time, offer them an extensive range of new digital products and services."

DG3 provides client-centric, globally integrated digital document and print solutions to organizations around the world. DG3 proprietary systems enable clients to improve workflow efficiencies, share digital data more securely across networks and platforms and meet compliance requirements from a host of regulators in different nations and different industries.

This transaction is the second printing industry acquisition by the Cleveland, Ohio-based private equity firm in just 13 months, following the acquisition of DG3 in June 2016.

In April of this year, Resilience purchased certain assets from National Label, a 103-year-old leader in the labeling industry. With those assets, Resilience established Lux Global Label Company, one of the foremost producers of high quality, custom printed labels and other related products and a world leader in design and innovation.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions and a clear path to cash flow improvement. Resilience targets platform businesses with $25 million to $250 million in revenues across a broad range of industries where it can improve a company's operations, competitive positioning and profitability. Resilience manages in excess of $625 million for its global investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices. For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

About the DG3 Group of Companies

DG3 is a leader in environmental responsibility, providing visual communications solutions in strategic geographic markets including Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Manila. DG3 provides its comprehensive graphic and interactive solutions to corporate, financial services, and pharmaceutical firms worldwide. DG3 is a portfolio company of Resilience Capital Partners (www.resiliencecapital.com). For more information on DG3, please visit www.dg3.com.

About Leycol Printers Ltd.

Established nearly 40 years ago, Leycol Printers has evolved into one of the United Kingdom's leading printers, specializing in the best quality available to many market leaders and luxury brands. The company employs a team of highly motivated and skilled personnel, achieving the most demanding deadlines through flexible working practices. It regularly works with top design agencies, galleries, corporate and luxury brands, developing long-standing relationships. For more information, visit www.leycol.com.

