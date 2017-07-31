

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday, unable to extend strong monthly gains as rising stocks dented the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



December gold ended 0.1% lower at 1,275.30 an ounce, holding near the bet levels in more than six weeks.



Gold rose 2.5% in July as the Federal Reserve did little to diminish speculation they will keep interest rates on hold through December.



In today's economic news, U.S. pending home sales rebounded by more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Monday.



NAR said its pending home sales index jumped by 1.5 percent to 110.2 in June after falling to 108.6 in May. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 1.0 percent.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by more than anticipated in the month of July, MNI Indicators revealed in a report released on Monday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer tumbled to 58.9 in July from 65.7 in June. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to drop to 61.0.



