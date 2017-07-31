South America Stevia Market (2017-2022): Analysis By Type into Powder, Liquid & Leaf

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South America Stevia Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Manufacturers are increasingly exploring alternative sweeteners which will enable a reduction in calorific content, without sacrificing the taste. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products is a major catalyst.

The South America Stevia market has witnessed an uptick, owing to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products. Stevia plant grows naturally in South America, giving the Stevia extract an upper hand in the natural sweetener market in the region. Moreover, encouraging government initiatives and growing consumer awareness is auguring positive signs for the growth of Stevia market. In South America, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles due to globalization are driving the demand or Stevia.

With a growing number of diabetics and calorie-watching consumers, the demand for sugar alternatives has exhibited an unprecedented rise. The major threat is the availability of other low-calorie sweeteners. The growing sports nutrition product and health drink market would further boost the industry's growth. The food & beverage, healthcare and personal care industries create opportunities for a prospering Stevia market.

The Stevia market is segmented by type into powder, liquid and leaf. It is widely used in the powdered form; hence, this segment is the biggest and the fastest-growing in the Stevia market. It is segmented by application into food, beverages and pharmaceuticals. Stevia is widely used in a variety of food products such as confectionery, dairy, baked foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, as it can be easily incorporated and imparts sweetness to the products, with very low calorie.

