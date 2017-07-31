Technavio's latest market research report on the global laser distance meter market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devices research, "The increased use of laser distance meters across various applications in sectors such as construction, HVAC, and plumbing is expected to drive the market. The market will also witness significant growth from new and emerging end-users such as the real-estate development sector, interior designing sector, granite and marble sectors, and structural steel fabricators."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global laser distance metermarketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Miniaturization of sensors

Increasing digitization

Steady shift to comprehensive platforms

Miniaturization of sensors

The global laser distance meter has evolved through technological upgrades, changing from bulky to handheld sensors that weigh less than a pound. The core components of a laser meter are its photodiode transmitter and receiver. The miniaturization of the sensors, a key development in the sensor industry, has helped laser distance meters as well.

The ZX laser sensor from Omron, one of the leading vendors in the sensor industry, works on 12-24 volts of direct current (VDC) and has two digital display. The sensor with the plug-and-play feature is designed for a range of maximum 2,000 mm sensing distance. It is equipped with a smart monitor software, which enables the sensor to work directly with a notebook or PC. The software quickly helps configure the sensor and then log information into the system.

Increasing digitization

With increasing customer demand and pricing pressure leading to intense competition, organizations are focusing more on developing new competitive strategies. With the integration of these laser digital meters with software apps in smartphones and tablets, vendors can analyze consumer requirements at the macro level. Such digitally advanced data loggers generate huge data for vendors to run statistical analytics to identify and retain consumers.

Digital marketing helps organizations improve decision-making and market response as compared with their competitors. Therefore, with the availability of software apps, along with the distance meter, end-users can digitally record the measurements directly in the system.

Steady shift to comprehensive platforms

The global laser distance meter market consists of vendors that provide hardware as a solution for the construction and surveying industries. While a traditional measuring tape requires recording the length or breadth of an object or area based on physical observations, laser distance meters provide digital reading, which can then be jotted down in a notepad. Vendors of laser distance meters have also developed means to place the digital content online. At present, many apps allow the transfer of laser distance meter readings to tablets and smartphones using Bluetooth.

"Vendors are coming up with laser distance meters compatible with various apps that help transfer the content from laser distance meters to online databases. These devices can send the content as email attachments in different document formats like csv and excel and picture formats like .jpeg and .png. Due to rising preference for online content, the market is moving toward platforms that offer real-time connectivity and support different devices," says Chetan.

