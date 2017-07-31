The Caribbean-Inspired Rum Cocktail Continues Its Westward Expansion After Successful Introduction In California

Franco Wine Joins As Distributor, St. Croix Marketing As Brand Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Savîle Premium Rumtini launches in Las Vegas with Franco Wine as its official distributor and St. Croix Marketing as brand manager. The rum-based cocktail first debuted in California where it quickly gained popularity for its unique style and flavoring, and its entrance into Las Vegas marks the brand's increasing countrywide awareness.

More than a drink, Savîle Premium Rumtini is a lifestyle brand that celebrates elegance, style, and living life to its fullest. Savîle features a custom rum blend paired with rich, tropical fruit flavors. The drink is served pre-mixed, and is all-natural, gluten-free and non-GMO. Simply shake and pour over ice to experience the full depth of this one-of-a-kind cocktail.

Savîle is the creation of Dee Tutt, a former hairstylist with a passion for mixology. Savîle is a mixture of Dee's two passions - entertaining guests and, the beauty of the Caribbean culture. Her love for Caribbean ingredients and an innate sense of "what works" inspired her to create a unique rum-based concoction in her kitchen at home. After the drink spread among friends and family, Dee soon realized she had something special in her hands, and began the long journey of introducing it to the beverage world. Now served at high-end restaurants, bars and stores across California, Savîle continues to grow in the national consciousness with its introduction to Las Vegas.

Franco Wine is a distinguished supplier of high-quality wines, spirits and cocktails, with a strong record of success across the city. Savîle will be made available to local businesses, restaurants and resorts, while taking part in unique branding opportunities at the city's many entertainment venues.

"We are excited to join with Franco Wine in introducing Savîle to Las Vegas," said Dee Tutt. "Savîle pairs perfectly with the life and energy of Vegas. We are confident that Savîle will become a signature drinking experience for residents, tourists and businesses across the city - and that we'll live up to the classic adage, 'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.'"

"Savîle Premium Rumtini is one the most versatile beverages I've had the pleasure to work with," said Alex Thomas. "Perfect for casual drinkers, liquor aficionados, and even mixologists - Savîle hits all the right spots, and I'm confident for its success in our city."

"We are proud to be representing such a great beverage with a refreshing island taste and made with honest ingredients," said Rick Golden, owner of Franco Wine.

