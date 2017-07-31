CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Chicago partner Kirk Jenkins has been elected a Fellow in the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers (AAAL). Membership in the AAAL is reserved for experienced appellate attorneys who have demonstrated the highest skill level and integrity in the practice of appellate law. Since its founding in 1990, the AAAL has committed itself to advancing the administration of justice and promoting the highest standards of professionalism and advocacy in appellate courts.

"Congratulations to Kirk for being recognized as one of the nation's leading and most highly regarded appellate attorneys," said Michael F. Healy, chair of Sedgwick. "Kirk is a thought leader in appellate law and legal analytics, and the database he created analyzing every decision of the Illinois and California Supreme Courts since the year 2000 has given Sedgwick the competitive edge in the appeals process for nearly two decades. We are thrilled to see his accomplishments and talents honored with this distinction."

Jenkins is the chair of Sedgwick's Appellate Task Force and has maintained an exclusively appellate practice for more than 20 years. He has served as lead appellate counsel in more than 200 appeals and many additional interlocutory petitions in state and federal courts across the country. Jenkins has been recognized repeatedly throughout his career for excellence in appellate law, including being selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America in appellate law each year since 2010, and he is a longtime elected member of the American Law Institute.

Jenkins is editor of the California Supreme Court Review blog, which provides readers with quantitative insight into the work of the Supreme Court of California based on sophisticated scholarly techniques. He is also editor of the Illinois Supreme Court Review and The Appellate Strategist blogs.

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry.

