Cyient Recognized as 'Leaders in Corporate Innovation' by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)

HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders, today announced that it has been conferred with the 'Leaders in Corporate Innovation' award at the 13th Indo-American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Awards ceremony conducted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in Mumbai.

The 'Leaders in Corporate Innovation' award recognizes businesses that have developed and employed innovative techniques for optimization of cost and operations. Cyient demonstrated excellence in all the parameters including promoting the concept of innovation among its associates and achieving business objectives.

IACE awards recognize organizations and individuals that embody the promotion of Indo-US Trade and have made outstanding contributions impacting all spheres of the corporate ecosystem - business, industry and the overall community. A distinguished independent jury, comprised of business and U.S. Government leaders, evaluated the applicants and selected the awardees, who were honored in front of an audience of over 300 people, including the Indo-U.S. business community, IACC members, U.S. and other diplomatic officials.

On receiving the award, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director & CEO, Cyient Limited said, "This award is a testimony to our relentless commitment to innovation. It is an honor to be recognized as 'Leaders in Corporate Innovation' by a reputed body like the IACC and this further strengthens our efforts to foster a culture of innovation within Cyient. I would like to thank all of our associates for consistently delivering outstanding value to our clients."

"Cyient has excelled in the category of Corporate Innovation, showing admirable competence in innovative ideas and outdoing other nominees on various levels," said N V Srinivasan, National President, IACC. "It is our privilege to bestow this award to Cyient and I congratulate them on this achievement."

Started in 1968, by notable industry leaders and visionaries" the IACC is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-U.S. economic engagement. Today, IACC consists of 2,400 members in 12 locations, representing cross sections of American. and Indian industries. TheIACC organized the 13thedition of the Indo-AmericanCorporateExcellenceAwards in Mumbai. Through these awards, the Chamber recognizedthebest Indiancompaniesin theU.S. and thebest U.S. companies inIndia

