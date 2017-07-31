Technavio market research analysts forecast the global legal practice management software marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global legal practice management software marketfor 2017-2021. The global legal practice management software market is geographically segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas led the market with a share of close to 49%, followed by EMEA with around 35%, and APAC with 17%, in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global legal practice management software market:

Vendor's pricing strategies

Several vendors in the legal practice management software market are focusing on providing value-based pricing models depending on the customer's needs and value perception. The pricing of the legal software is based on the differentiating features of the software solution and the value-added features provided to the customers. While procuring the law-firm software, customers focus on economic and market factors such as ROI, the ability to opt for free models, and constrained IT budgets.

According to Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research, "Vendors are providing software as a service, commercial open-source models, and term licensing to be in sync with the changing demands. The availability of different pricing structures for legal practice management software solutions will increase their adoption among end-users during the forecast period."

Increased adoption of cloud-based legal practice management software

Cloud systems are cost-effective for companies as the software services can be used on a pay-per-use basis. Factors that drive the adoption of cloud-based legal practice management software include limited requirement for hardware infrastructure, low dependency on in-house IT personnel, low maintenance costs, and no licensing costs. Such factors enable enterprises to focus on developing their core competencies.

"The growing acceptance of the cloud-based legal practice management software may be attributed to its flexibility to scale up and down depending on the company's requirements, high speed of deployment, and lower upfront costs. In addition, it allows organizations to gain access to data and services remotely through a web-browser without installing and managing the application software," says Amrita.

Need to increase productivity and efficiency

Many law firms are looking to invest in systems that can systematically manage files and documents. Streamlining the business process and increasing the efficiency are the major concerns of any law firm. An effective legal practice management solution can help these organizations significantly reduce the time required for service delivery. Legal firms consist of a large volume of documents. A practice management software solution helps them to store, control, and activate documents to respond more quickly to case matters as they occur.

Law firms are increasingly adopting legal practice management software solutions to reduce costs, increase productivity and efficiency, reduce risks, and become more responsive to the continually changing legal environment. Moreover, legal practice management software programs enable organizations to save time in the retrieval and sharing of documented information which can be accessed within seconds rather than hours. It also allows more than one person to access the document at the same time and verifies who viewed and made updates to the documents.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

