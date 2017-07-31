Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) informs about termination of the market making agreement with Orion Securities UAB. The last date of validity of the agreement is 31 July 2017.



The market making agreement was concluded in August 2016 after the initial public offering of Fund units with the aim to increase liquidity for Fund units on Nasdaq Tallinn exchange. Termination of the agreement was initiated by the management company since as a result of the secondary public offerings both the number of Fund's investors and the trading activity of Fund units have increased and it is thus not necessary to maintain two market makers for Nasdaq Tallinn exchange.



Market making agreements with Swedbank AS to provide liquidity on Nasdaq Tallinn exchange and with Mangold Fondkomission AB to provide liquidity on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange remain valid.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by alternative investment fund manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the management company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



