

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, as HSBC Holdings announced a share buyback and mining stocks rallied after strong manufacturing data from China.



On the economic front, Eurozone inflation held steady at 1.3 percent in July, official data showed, helping ease pressure on policymakers to tighten monetary policy.



Reports on German retail sales, unemployment and Eurozone unemployment also painted a positive picture of regional economies.



While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index fell 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.4 percent.



Germany's Evotec rallied after the company agreed to buy all operational business of Aptuit Holdings LLC for $300 million or about 256 million euros.



Drug giant Sanofi also advanced after the French company raised its 2017 earnings forecast, citing strong second-quarter growth in sales.



Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore climbed as London copper prices hit their highest level in more than two years.



On the flip side, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands shares fell after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced it was seeking to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes.



Rolls Royce Holding declined ahead of its interim results due tomorrow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX