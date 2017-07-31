

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar dropped to its lowest in about two years versus the euro, extending a recent downtrend amid mixed economic data.



The greenback slipped to $1.18 versus the euro, as riskier assets continued to rise in value. U.S. stocks have crawled to record highs and crude oil is nearing $50 for the first time this summer.



Traders are selling the dollar in favor of other major currencies. The buck dropped to 110 yen and to $1.31 versus the British pound.



In economic news, U.S. pending home sales rebounded by more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Monday.



NAR said its pending home sales index jumped by 1.5 percent to 110.2 in June after falling to 108.6 in May. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 1.0 percent.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by more than anticipated in the month of July, MNI Indicators revealed in a report released on Monday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer tumbled to 58.9 in July from 65.7 in June. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to drop to 61.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX