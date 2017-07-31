U.S. Green Building Council and Green Business Certification Inc. Announce Savona, Italy as the First City to Sign on to LEED for Cities in Europe

New certification system combines sustainability, social equity and human experience with technology and analytics at the citywide level

SAVONA, Italy, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the creators of the LEED green building rating system, and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the organization that certifies all LEED projects globally, announced that Savona, Italy, which is home to more than 62,000 people, is the first city in Europe registering for its LEED for Cities program.

LEED for Cities combines sustainability, social equity and human experience with technology and analytics and is based on LEED - the world's most widely used program for green buildings and communities.

"The city of Savona is committed to making measurable progress that we will share with others so that we can serve as a model for others cities that are looking to participate in LEED for Cities," said Mayor Ilaria Caprioglio, City of Savona.

LEED for Cities provides cities with a framework for measuring and managing the performance of water consumption, energy use, human experience, waste and transportation. LEED for Cities is administered through GBCI's Arc performance platform.

"Cities face many challenges in this day and age - citizens are demanding more transparency and information about the places where they live, work, learn and play," said Kay Killmann, managing director of the new GBCI Europe office. "And now more than ever, local governments are laboratories of innovation and social problem solving."

Leaders, especially in growing cities, have enormous opportunity to initiate a dynamic dialogue with citizens and invite them to contribute to the city's progress. LEED for Cities is a framework that provides both citizens and their leaders with a detailed view of citywide performance.

Francesca Galati and Daniele Guglielmino, the LEED APs who advocated LEED for Cities to the City of Savona, said "LEED for Cities represents a unique opportunity to grow awareness about health, wellness and sustainability at the urban scale, and Savona will become the case study for the European Region."

The European market has been aparticular focus for USGBC andGBCI. In April 2017,GBCI Europe was launchedto further facilitate the growth of a sustainable built environment locally and across the globe.

GBCI is the only certification and credentialing body within the green business and sustainability industry to exclusively administer project certifications and professional credentials for LEED, EDGE, PEER, WELL, SITES, GRESB, Investor Confidence Project (ICP), Parksmart and Zero Waste. GBCI's expansion into Europe will help facilitate the growth and advocacy of LEED, and GBCI's other sustainability programs in the European region. The new office will also provide local, on-the-ground support to clients in the region and improve access to GBCI's sustainability programs and resources.

